University of Hyderabad signs MoU with EMRI Green Health Services

Hyderabad: The University of Hyderabad through its component school; the School of Medical Sciences as the nodal centre, entered into a broad-based MoU with EMRI Green Health Services, Hyderabad for a period of 3 years.

The activities under the MoU would broadly be in the area of Capacity Building and Training, Collaborative Research, Student and Faculty Exchange in the domain of Emergency Health Care Services. As part of this and as an initial offering, University of Hyderabad, being an institute of eminence and EMRI GHS, a pioneer and professional emergency care not-for-profit organization, have jointly designed and developed a unique 3-credit educational module that is blended to ensure enhancement of relevant knowledge, acquisition of life support skills to individual participants. A “trainer of trainer – (ToT)” hub and spoke model for the university stakeholders as well as an interdisciplinary course at the College of Integrated Studies, UoH will be rolled out very soon. After successful completion of the course, as per the laid guidelines, the participants would receive a certificate of “Trained Basic Emergency Care Volunteer” jointly issued by UoH-EMRI, which could also be part of the Academic Bank of Credits as per the National Education Policy (NEP) guidelines.

Further, proposed activities include the training in Accident and First Responder activities, Basic Emergency Care Skills (BECS) – Foundation Course for UoH as well as Advanced Emergency Care Skills (AECS) Training – 1-year Diploma Program aligned with the NEP 2020 through the university virtual platforms with practical immersion in EMRI premises. The team also expressed interest in developing state of art simulation labs, and working in many areas of research.

Speaking on the occasion, the Vice Chancellor of the University of Hyderabad, Prof B J Rao lauded the initiative and formalisation of this partnership and commended the parties for creating this unique self-reliant initiative among every university stakeholder in this life skill. He opined that “emergency” and “academics” coming together is a great combination. He further enquired about the scope of the MoU and what mutual activities and benefits may accrue to the parties and larger society. He was thrilled that this may be one of its kind among the higher education institutes in the country and in a university set up.

Dr. G.V. Ramana Rao, Director of EMLC, expressed his happiness that this MoU was in the works for the last 2 years and has culminated to fruition today. Through very significant facts of impacting 94 crore people in the country through a universal and ubiquitous national ambulance network (108 services), and a trained workforce of 56,000 associates and 14,200 ambulances, he said this was one of the largest such services in the world. He also talked about the synergy of multiple technologies in EMRI GHS as well as its approach to “One health”. He hoped that more research collaborations between the parties as well as training are on the horizon in the coming days.

On behalf of the University Dr. Devesh Nigam, Registrar along with Dr.G.V.Ramana Rao, Director, EMLC signed the MoU in the presence of eminent Deans, Directors, Faculty and officials of the University and EMRI GHS respectively.