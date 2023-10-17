Unlocking a world of benefits: Learning at home

The concept of building a rich learning environment at home has become a new essential, in this digital era. From creating a holistic environment to nurturing personality, there’s a plethora of options underlying this approach of home learning.

1. Customized learning:

In regular classrooms, standard teaching strategies can make some students feel overwhelmed or unchallenged. Learning at home can foster the environment of tailoring as per the learner’s pace and style in a fun and interesting way.

2. Flexibility:

A home-based learning environment can be structured to your lifestyle, no matter how many jobs, extracurricular activities, or other obligations you have on your plate, you can always pay attention to your children’s education.

3. Accessibility:

Resources and educational materials have been made available online in the digital era. Home learning has exposure to digital content like video lectures, forums, interactive courses, and e-books, just as same as resources available in offline settings.

4. Outside the course:

Curriculum-based home learning also gives you the flexibility to pursue your interests, hobbies, and useful life skills. Extracurricular activities enhance formal education and help students to become well-rounded people.

A new frontier at home

Though schools are essential to a child's education, their cognitive development and academic achievement can be significantly improved by parents providing a stimulating and effective learning environment at home.

1. Design a passionate learning space:

Setting up a specific space for studying is one of the first steps in establishing a favorable home learning environment. This area needs to be peaceful, well-lit, and distraction-free. Make sure it has all the necessary educational supplies, including books, stationery, and a computer if needed.

2. Create a routine:

Daily routine keeps structure and discipline in place. Make sure that learning activities, breaks, and free time all have their respective times.

3. Encourage curiosity:

Set up an area around living spaces or corridors, where the students can explore and put out questions. Keep a range of educational resources handy, including books, games, puzzles, and art supplies. Let the students follow their interests and passions to develop a love for learning.

4. Experiential learning:

Textbooks aren't the only source of knowledge. So, promote hands-on learning, educational outings, museum visits, and park visits to foster experiential learning.

5. Adapt and evolve:

Since each child is different, their educational requirements could also change with time. Be flexible and willing to change your learning and teaching environment at home as their interests and academic needs change.

6. Reading culture:

Promote reading at your home. Encourage the young learners to read regularly and lead by example. Schedule family reading time so that everyone can get into a good habit.