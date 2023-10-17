Unstoppable21 honours 21 young achievers under 21 years

Hyderabad: The Unstoppable21, an initiative of The Times of A Better India, proudly moved the spotlight on Hemesh Chadalavada, a visionary in the field of electronics from Hyderabad, as an incredible young achiever at the India Habitat Centre, New Delhi, on Monday.



Chief Guest, Union Minister of Education, Dharmendra Pradhan, felicitated Hemesh and 20 young stars for their contributions in the fields of humanities, science, sports, fine arts, performing arts, social activism, and entrepreneurship.

Hyderabad’s Hemesh, at the age of 16, has already made a significant impact in the field of electronics and robotics. His journey began when he witnessed his grandmother's struggle with Alzheimer's disease, which inspired him to create a smart wristband called the 'AlphaMonitor' to assist elderly individuals with dementia.

Hemesh's dedication and hard work have not gone unnoticed. He received the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar for his exceptional work in 2021. Hemesh's achievements have been attributed to his commitment to thorough research and implementation. He has been supported by his parents, who provided both encouragement and financial assistance for his projects.

#Unstoppable21 is more than just a celebration; it's an ode to India's youth, their boundless potential, and the institutions that nurture their dreams. #Unstoppable21, as India marks its 76th year of independence, stands as a testament to the influential spirit of the nation's youth. This initiative has identified 21 young people, aged 21 or younger, who embody the unstoppable spirit of India, spanning seven streams: Humanities, Science, Sports, Fine Arts, Performing Arts, Social Impact, and Entrepreneurship. The #Unstoppable21 are from the states of Telangana, Chennai, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Chandigarh, Haryana, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh.

The jury that chose the #Unstoppable21 squad featured renowned names like Chetan Bhagat, Shaheen Mistri, Viswanathan Anand, Nandan Nilekani, Sangita Jindal, Sudha Ragunathan, Ankur Tewari, Govind Rangarajan, and Rohan Verma.

The likes of Govinda Rangarjan, Director of the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) in Bangalore, Sudha Ragunathan, a leading Carnatic music artist, and Rohan Verma, the CEO of MapMyIndia, graced the event.

India's youthful energy, with a staggering 512 million under the age of 21, is a force to be reckoned with. #Unstoppable21 embodies their unwavering spirit, ready to tackle any challenge, whether on home turf or on the global stage.

The #Unstoppable21 event also saw the Minister releasing a brand-new anthem, "Hum Ho Rahe Kamyaab," composed by the talented Shantanu Moitra and brought to life by a team of musicians and artists, all under the age of 21.