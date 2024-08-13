UoH tops in 2024 Nature Index rankings

Hyderabad: The University of Hyderabad (UoH), an Institution of Eminence (IoE), has once again secured the top position in the latest Nature Index rankings for 2024. UoH has been ranked first among Indian universities and 16th among all institutions in the academic sector.

According to UoH officials, the 2024 research ranking is based on Nature Index data from January 1, 2023, to December 31, 2023. In the academic sector, UoH received a count of 60 and a share of 20.10, which includes subjects such as chemistry, life sciences, earth and environmental sciences, health sciences, and physical sciences. Vice Chancellor, Professor B J Rao, said, “Consistency is the hallmark of excellence, and we are proud to have maintained our first position among universities as a leading Indian university. Our continued presence at the top is a testament to our unwavering commitment to academic rigour, innovative research, and student-centricity. We will continue to strive for excellence, pushing boundaries and setting new benchmarks, to ensure that we remain at the forefront of India's higher education research landscape.”