Vaneesha Bajoria 8-yr-old exploring the depths of Yoga

New Delhi: Meet Vaneesha Bajoria, an 8-year-old who does all advanced asanas and wins more than 80 trophies and accolades. She began her yoga journey at the age of 2 after seeing her father Raj Bajoria, doing some regular yoga postures. She got her first Commendation letter at the age of three. Vaneesha’s father Raj Bajoria is a yoga expert, qualified from the US Council Board for Nutrition.

Speaking about how she started Vaneesha says, “When I was two years old, I observed my father practice certain yoga exercises and salutations and it caught my attention. Since then, I began practising yoga along with him. I love how yoga looked peaceful at first, yet it ended up engaging me in every way. It helps me calm my mind and also helps me feel more positive about my life. It also gave me a chance to meet many interesting people during competitions and yoga events.”

What is the most important thing to remember when practicing yoga?





While practising yoga, I ensure that my mind and body are both in balance. One mistake can lead to a lot of disturbance and I have hurt myself because of that. Hence, this is the first thing to keep in mind. I also wear the right clothes for my exercises, which is also important. My outfits are all made of breathable material and are loose and comfortable. I have a comfortable space for my yoga, and I sometimes use a chair for some exercises, which has been quite helpful for me. If we're not well-versed, it is always good to perform exercises under expert supervision, who can correct me if I'm wrong.



