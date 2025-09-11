Live
VIT-AP to hold a 3-day nat’l meet on semiconductor tech from today
VIT-AP University is set to hold a three-day national symposium on semiconductor technology at VIT-AP campus, Amaravati from September 11 to 13. The symposium is being organized by the School of Electronics Engineering (SENSE), VIT-AP University, in association with Efftronics
Systems Pvt. Ltd. This national-level event aims to bring together leading academicians, researchers, industry professionals, and students from across the country to deliberate on the latest trends, innovations, and challenges in semiconductor technology—a sector pivotal to India’s technological and industrial growth.
