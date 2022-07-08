VITEEE results declared

Hyderabad: Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) declared the results for VIT Engineering Entrance Examination (VITEEE) on Friday and applicants can check their results at " www. vit.ac.in ." The online counselling for admission commenced on the same day.

VIT Engineering Entrance Examination, "VITEEE", the entrance examination for various B.Tech programmes offered by Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT), was conducted from June 30 to July 6, 2022, as Proctored Computer Based Test in 119 cities in India and 4 cities abroad.

Applicants within 1 lakh rank are eligible to participate in the counselling process scheduled from July 8 to Aug 8, 2022. Specific details are available in VIT website (www.vit.ac.in). Applicants who secured more than 1 lakh rank are eligible for admission to VIT-AP and VIT Bhopal.

VIT encourages the applicants to participate in online counselling and provide the maximum number of choices to ensure allotment. The classes are likely to commence in the second week of September 2022.

Under the G V School Development Programme (GVSDP), Central and State board class 12 exam toppers would be given 100 percent fee waiver for all four years. Candidates with ranks up to 50 would be given 75 percent tuition fee waiver; those with ranks 51 to 100 would get 50 percent tuition fee waiver and candidates in ranks 101 to 1,000 would be given 25 percent tuition fee waiver.

The class 12 district toppers (one boy and one girl) in all the districts of Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh who study in Government Schools in rural areas will be given 100 percent fee waiver and exemption from hostel and mess fees under the STARS (Support The Advancement of Rural Students) scheme.