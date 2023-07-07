VNRVJIET hosts awareness programme on Indian Space Programme through NRSC, ISRO

Hyderabad: VNR Vignana Jyothi Institute of Engineering and Technology (VNRVJIET) conducted an awareness programme on Indian Space Programme through National Remote Sensing Centre-Indian Space Research Organisation (NRSC-ISRO). The event, conducted by the Department of Computer Science & Engineering through the Computer Society of India chapter in association with IEEE Computer Society and IEEE Signal Processing Society Chapters at the Institute, welcomed Dr M V Ravikumar, Deputy Director of NRSC-ISRO as the Chief Guest, while scientists from the organisation, Drs R Srinivas, P Hariesh, P Manjusree, and S Savita delivered lectures on different topics aimed at introducing the Indian Space Programme to the audience.

The event, which also hosted a Space on Wheels space science exhibition inside a bus, was attended by students and faculty members of VNRVJIET as well as students and teachers from nearby schools including Canary School, VRS Vignana Jyothi School, Zilla Parishad High School, Mandal Parishad School, and Vighnan Jyothi Pre-primary School.





Speaking on this occasion, the Chief Guest, Dr M V Ravikumar, briefly introduced the journey of ISRO and its activities at its five centres in Thiruvananthapuram, Bengaluru, Sriharikota, Amdabad, and Hyderabad. He explained that the common man has benefited too with ISRO’s work such as those pertaining to navigation, which is the lifeline of app-based services such as Google Maps, Zomato, Swiggy, Ola, and Uber. He added that the BHUVAN geospatial platform developed by NRSC-ISRO offers great benefits even to the farmer community. Dr. Ravikumar revealed that their organisation is focusing on innovation and incubation of startup ideas at their Jeedimetla campus and encouraged students to design their careers carefully considering all available options in terms of higher education, employment, research, and entrepreneurship.



The Institute’s Principal, Prof C D Naidu, Director for Advancement, Prof B Chennakesava Rao, Dean-Student Progression Prof Y Padma Shayi, Head of the Department-CSE & CSBS Prof S Nagini, CSE adjunct faculty member Dr Ravi R Sadasivuni also spoke at the event and outlined the importance of students learning from the experts such as the speakers of the day directly to get inspired about finding careers in advance technologies for the future by integrating multidisciplinary knowledge to solve real-world problems, mentioning the wide variety of opportunities available through the Indian Space Programme.

The speakers of the day, Drs. R. Srinivas, P. Hariesh, P. Manjusree, and S. Savita, presented an overview of the Indian Space Programme, opportunities for remote sensing and applications of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning in space, and about the BHUVAN geospatial platform. Over 700 students participated in the event.