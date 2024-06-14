Ways fathers can encourage open conversations with their Daughters on menstrual health

Break the Silence: Fathers should initiate open conversations about menstruation, sending a powerful message that there is nothing to be ashamed of. By using the word "period" instead of code words, fathers can help normalize discussions about this natural process.

Fathers should educate themselves about menstrual health, including the basics of the menstrual cycle, menstrual hygiene products, and common issues such as menstrual cramps. This knowledge will enable them to provide accurate information and support to their daughters.

Fathers can create a Supportive Environment: Fathers can contribute to a supportive environment at home by ensuring that menstrual products are readily available and encouraging open communication about any menstrual-related issues. This support helps reduce anxiety and promotes a sense of security

Fathers must lead by Example: Fathers who show empathy and understanding towards menstrual health set a powerful example for their children. Simple actions, like buying menstrual products or acknowledging their daughter's needs during her period, demonstrate care and support.

Fathers must advocate for Change: Fathers can challenge societal taboos and myths surrounding menstruation by treating it as a regular part of life. They can also advocate for menstrual health education in schools and communities, helping to foster a more inclusive and understanding society.

By following these steps, fathers can play a crucial role in empowering their daughters and breaking down barriers surrounding menstrual health. Open conversations and a supportive environment can significantly impact a young girl's confidence, body image, and overall well-being. (The article is written by Dr. Tejal Kanwar, Gynaecologist & Consultant at Ujaas (A menstrual health and hygiene management social enterprise).