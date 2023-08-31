Why GRE is more than a gating exam for graduate studies abroad

In today's interconnected landscape, obtaining a prestigious higher education degree opens avenues for global mobility for one's lifetime. The GRE test serves as a pivot in this endeavour, as it enables hundreds of thousands of learners to chart their higher educational path each year. However, the GRE is not just a mere gateway to some of the world's most prestigious universities. Its universal significance can be gauged from its wide institutional acceptance across a cross section of programs ranging from law and management to STEM and business courses besides plethora of scholarships and financial aid that is available to meritorious students based on their GRE scores.

In this article, Sachin Jain, Country Manager, ETS India & South Asia shares his insights and perspectives on GRE’s global acceptance, its upcoming test enhancement debut on Sept. 22, and evaluating test takers on multiple parameters.

A Holistic Measure of Potential

The GRE is designed to assess a candidate's verbal reasoning, quantitative reasoning, and analytical writing skills. Contrary to a purely content-based evaluation, it aims to measure a candidate's skills that are critical for the candidate’s success in graduate studies across diverse fields. By focusing on critical thinking, problem-solving, and analytical abilities, the GRE test encourages candidates to develop a well-rounded skill set, which is vital for thriving in today's dynamic academic and professional landscape.

In each section, the test taker has the flexibility to move between sections and questions, and change answers as many times as one would like – enabling test takers to optimize his or her best performance.

The GRE is also a balanced test, as along with mostly multiple-choice questions, it has one essay enabling applicants to demonstrate their critical thinking and analytical writing skills. Also, there is no penalty for unanswered questions and the score doesn’t decrease if one answers incorrectly, so it’s always in test takers interest to attempt a question.

Global Acceptance and Credibility

The GRE's widespread acceptance by leading universities across the globe underscores its reputation as a credible and reliable assessment. Its use transcends geographical boundaries, providing a standardized benchmark for evaluating candidates from diverse cultures and educational backgrounds.

Universities value GRE scores as an objective and unbiased metric to gauge a candidate's readiness for advanced studies, creating a level playing field for all applicants. Inspite of some universities considering GRE as optional, it is always recommended to provide GRE scores as part of application process as it improves the chances of gaining admission to a better program, a higher ranked university/college or availing scholarship and fee waivers. To add to GRE’s benefits in acceptance, the test results are valid for a duration of five years. This validity allows students with more flexibility to explore their options and make detailed, informed, and well-planned career choices versus rushing to take up just about any course. Notably, more than 50% of GRE test takers from India applied for STEM programs while around 7% applied for business programs. More than 1300 business schools in 94 countries accept GRE scores for MBA and other professional graduate programs, showcasing GRE’s position as a universal test for pursuing graduate studies across multiple domains.

The New Modernized GRE

Starting September 22, 2023, the modernized GRE offers test takers an opportunity to excel in their global journey. With a shorter duration of under 2 hours and faster score reporting in 8-10 days, the GRE prioritizes the test-taker experience.

Here's how the Shorter GRE will look like, effective 22nd September.

Features Current GRE Shorter GRE Duration 3 hours, 45 minutes 1 hour, 58 minutes Structure 2 Analytical Writing essay tasks

2 Verbal Reasoning sections with 40 questions total 2 Quantitative Reasoning sections with 40 questions total 1 unscored section with 20 questions 1 scheduled break (10 minutes, after the second hour) 1 Analytical Writing essay task

2 Verbal Reasoning sections with 27 questions total 2 Quantitative Reasoning sections with 27 questions total Official Scores 10-15 calendar days 8-10 calendar days

As the GRE evolves, it remains dedicated to assessing critical thinking, analytical skills, and graduate readiness. These enhancements empower aspiring students to confidently present their best selves, with GRE as a supportive partner in their educational journey, fostering academic and professional success.