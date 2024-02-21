Live
Just In
Workshop on Generative AI organised
Hyderabad: GITAM School of Technology, organised a one-day hands-on workshop on ‘Generative AI Workshop’ on Tuesday, in collaboration with Student Life and AIESEC. The workshop aimed to provide students with a comprehensive understanding of using AI tools and their applications in various fields.
Prashanth AR, Growth Manager at Nxt Wave, graced as the main resource person for the workshop. He guided the GITAMites through the basics of AI tools, hands-on learning, Resume Building, Gen AI Tools, and ChatGPT Possibilities. Prashanth emphasized the importance of early adoption of AI tools for rapid growth and efficiency.
During the workshop, Prashanth introduced students to a variety of AI tools, including ChatGPT, Supercharge Your Content Creation with AI, Perplexity AI, DALL-E2, Dream Warb, Runway ML, Sora, Clip Cham, and more. He also discussed AI application-building tools such as Wix ADI, Framer, Hostinger, and encouraged students to explore and experiment with these tools. The workshop provided students with valuable insights into the future of AI technology and its potential applications across various industries. Prashanth engaged the participants through interactive sessions, Q&A segments, and informative videos to enhance their understanding and curiosity about AI. GITAM School of Technology, Hyderabad, continues to empower its students with cutting-edge knowledge and practical skills through workshops and events like the ‘Generative AI Workshop’.