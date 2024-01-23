‘Workshop on Neuroendoscopy Mastery: From Basics to Clinical Practice’ held

Hyderabad: The internationally acclaimed “Neuroendoscopy Mastery: From Basics to Clinical Practice” course unfolded on Monday at the School of Life Sciences, University of Hyderabad, and KIMS Hospital. This meticulously crafted program aimed at providing an extensive hands-on experience, guiding young neurosurgeons through a spectrum of techniques, from fundamental skills to advanced procedures, tailored to seamlessly integrate Neuroendoscopy into their daily clinical practice.

Jointly organised by the Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences and the University of Hyderabad, the course received valuable support from the Brain and Spine Society, with educational partners including AESCULAP ACADEMY and SUN Pharma. The workshop’s inauguration, a momentous occasion, transpired in the esteemed presence of Prof. B. Jagadeeshwar Rao, Vice Chancellor, University of Hyderabad, and Dr. Bhaskar Rao Bollineni, Founder-Managing Director of KIMS group of Hospitals, alongside other distinguished dignitaries. Dr Manas Panigrahi, Professor and Head of the Department of Neurosurgery at KIMS Hospitals, and Prof. P. Prakash Babu, Director of MMTTC (HRDC), University of Hyderabad, took on the roles of Co-conveners, orchestrating the event.

The inaugural function featured dignitaries, including Prof. B. J. Rao (VC, University of Hyderabad), Dr. Bhaskar Rao Bollineni (Founding Director, KIMS Hospitals), Dr. KVR Shastry (Retd. Professor and Head, Department of Neurosurgery, NIMHANS, Bangalore), Dr. Manas Panigrahi, Prof. Anand Kumar Kondapi (Dean, School of Life Sciences), and Prof. P. Prakash Babu.

The ceremonial lighting of the lamp marked the beginning, followed by Prof. P. Prakash Babu’s welcoming address to dignitaries, demonstrators, participants, and speakers. Dr. Manas Panigrahi then provided a comprehensive overview of the training program, offering insights into its intricacies. The workshop attracted participation from young neurosurgeons across the country, enhancing the collaborative learning environment. Notably, Japanese delegates Dr. Nobuhito Morata (Neurosurgery Department, Kitasato University) and Dr. K. Takeuchi (Neurosurgery Department, Nagoya University Graduate School of Medicine) contributed to the global diversity of perspectives within the workshop, fostering an enriching exchange of neurosurgical expertise.