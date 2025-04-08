World University of Design launches future-focused programmes in Computer Science, Theatre, and Game Development

Live
Hyderabad: The World University of Design (WUD) has announced the launch of new undergraduate and postgraduate programmes for the 2025-26 academic session, expanding its academic offerings to include cutting-edge courses in Computer Science & Design (B.Tech), Theatre (BPA & MPA), and Game Design & Development (M.Des).
These programs are designed to align with rapid technological advancements and the growing influence of AI, reshaping traditional fields with a multidisciplinary approach. The B.Tech in Computer Science & Design uniquely blends technical proficiency with human-centered design, preparing students for the evolving demands of tech industries.
In performing arts, WUD’s Bachelor and Master of Performing Arts in Theatre offer holistic training beyond stage performance, incorporating direction, stagecraft, and storytelling. The M.Des in Game Design & Development targets a broader applicant base, including students from non-gaming backgrounds, and explores applications of gaming in education, healthcare, and enterprise sectors.
The WUD Aptitude Test scheduled for April 12.