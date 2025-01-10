YIS University rolls out 3 job-oriented courses

Hyderabad: To create large-scale employment opportunities for Telangana’s youth in the private sector, the Young India Skills University announced notifications for three new courses in partnership with KIMS Hospitals, AIG Hospitals, and T-Works.

Officials stated that the university is working on launching additional courses soon. Job seekers are encouraged to frequently visit the university’s official website, www.yisu.in, for the latest updates.

The first course, the AIG Hospitals Endoscopy Technician Training Programme, is a six-month programme designed for candidates who have completed their intermediate education in the BiPC stream with at least 50 per cent marks and are under 25 years of age.

The second course, the T-Works Prototyping Specialist Programme, is a two-month training programme for candidates who have passed the 10th grade and are aged between 18 and 25 years. It provides hands-on training in design thinking, CAD/CAM, 3D printing, welding, CNC machining, advanced rapid prototyping, packaging, woodwork, and laser cutting.

The third course, the medical coding and soft skills programme, is a 55-day programme (45 days focused on medical coding and ten days on soft skills training). It is open to candidates with a BSc in life sciences, aged between 18 and 25 years.