Youth need to be educated through building capacity in terms of road safety

Sharda University organised a ‘Seminar on Road Safety Initiative’. During the programme, around 200 students were given free helmets.
Sharda University organised a ‘Seminar on Road Safety Initiative’. During the programme, around 200 students were given free helmets. Prof BK Singh, Dean Students’ Welfare, Sharda University, said, “Being the Youngest Nation in the World, India has the most vibrant youth population in the world, with more than 808 million people (or around 66 percent of the overall population) under the age of 35.
Young adults in the age group of 18–45 years accounted for 67.6 percent of victims in 2021. This establishes that the youth are the most vulnerable road users; hence, they need to be educated through building their capacity in terms of road safety. The project is designed to keep youth on the road safe through sensitization, increasing their safety by providing ISI-Mark-quality helmets and engagement.