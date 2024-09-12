Democrats turn the tables on Republicans

It was a clash of titans that the world had been so eager to watch, for its fallout impinges on the fate of global economy and world peace, with huge implications for Americans themselves. Democratic Kamala Harris and Republican Donald Trump locked horns and tried to outwit each other in the most high stakes ballot battle in the world. Analysts and common people looked for key takeaways that touched upon the issues at large. Harris and Trump presented their visions as different as they are, as they met for the first, and perhaps last, time in Philadelphia on September 10, 2024 as the Presidential polls are scheduled in November. It all began with rather an awkward handshake and soon the sparks flew high and thick. It was a pleasant surprise as Harris turned the tables on Trump since he won the June debate against a flailing Joe Biden.

For the domestic audience, the candidates sparred over economy, jobs, immigration, foreign policy, healthcare and reproductive rights. Trump did try to browbeat his female opponent, but she fought back – and how! She maintained her composure, while Trump seemed increasingly disquieted to face ticklish questions on racialism and abortion rights. Trump is not the one to get fazed easily, though. He firmly thumped out his views on economy and immigration, migrants stealing jobs, need for abortion ban etc.

During her campaign to replace Biden as Democratic nominee and, later, braving a blitzkrieg from Trump, Harris vowed to build on the Biden-Harris Administration’s historic agenda that beat Big Pharma, thereby creating nearly 16 million jobs, brought in the first bipartisan gun safety legislation in three decades. She also sounded positive for the middle class, taking up such issues as family leave, affordable housing and free tuition for low-and-middle income families.

Harris believes in a two-state solution in Israel for a sustained peace in Middle East. Trump’s governance would be almost an anti-thesis. He has no policy on Palestinian statehood. He has vowed to be confrontational in international trade; backs large tariffs to defend American interests. He detests supporting the war against Russia. While Trump wants to tax the wealthy and the rich, she opposes this. While Kamala says climate change is real and “the clock is ticking,” Donald claims climate change is a “hoax” and will end Biden’s “Green New Deal atrocities.” He advocates “drill, baby, drill” on fossil fuels extraction.

One issue that interests a wary world is war and peace. Trump vows to end the Russia-Ukraine, clearly seeing no winner. But Harris wants to defend Ukraine ‘for as long as it takes’ to defeat Russia. While the West fears Russian expansionism, the latter doesn’t brook an enemy at the gates.

Trump loves to pummel his opponents. He had called Biden weak and said world leaders were ‘laughing’ at him. He said Biden even prodded Russia to attack Ukraine. He says he left behind a booming economy and that Biden and Harris “blew it all up.” An attorney, Harris picked on issues close to his rage and he walked straight into the lair. She tore into his racialism for casting slur on her origins from Jamaica and India. At times, Trump exposed himself, alleging immigrants in Ohio were abducting and eating pets. Trump’s running mate J D Vance also did not come across well. He panned pop mega star Taylor Swift as a “Childless Cat Lady.” Finally, it seemed Harris taunted Trump and soundly beat him. She showed what Biden could not: Confidence, composure, knowledge, tough talking, clear perspectives and maturity. Trump was forced to be defensive constantly for his rants, and bizarre claims (He maintains he had won the 2020 election).