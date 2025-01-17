How Big Oil Lobbied Its Way Out of Accountability for the LA Fires

As devastating wildfires continue to burn in theLos Angeles region on Wednesday — placing tens of thousands of Californians under evacuation orders and causing over $250 billion in economic damages by one estimate — a pair of new reports highlight how fossil fuel companies have dodged responsibility for their role in the destruction and hampered the state’s ability to fight back by depriving it of funds.

Two new reports highlight how fossil fuel companies hampered the state’s ability to fight back by depriving it of funds. California’s fossil fuel industry deployed lobbying muscle to kill legislation that would compel polluters to pay into a fund that would help prevent disasters and aid cleanup efforts, and has taken advantage of a tax loophole to deprive the state of corporate tax revenue, thereby “putting climate and social programs in peril.” In the case of the former, California’s biggest fossil fuel trade group, the Western States Petroleum Association, recently launched a digital campaign that appears aimed at throwing cold water on any such legislative efforts.

According to The Guardian, the Polluters Pay Climate Cost Recovery Act of 2024 appeared on 76% of the 74 lobby filings submitted in 2024 by the oil company Chevron and the Western States Petroleum Association. The legislation — which didn’t make it out of the state senate in 2024 — would, if enacted, create a recovery program forcing fossil fuel polluters to pay their “fair share of the damage caused by the sale of their products” during the period of 2000 to 2020, according to the nonprofit newsroom CalMatters.

According to The Guardian, the filings from those two firms that included this specific bill totaled over $30 million—though lobbying laws do not require a breakdown that would make clear how much was spent specifically on the “polluter pay” law.

With Los Angeles burning, there’s renewed interest in passing the bill, The Guardian reports, citing supporters of the legislation. But Western States Petroleum Association isn’t sitting idly by. On January 8, the group launched ads that suggest measures like the “polluter pay” bill would force them to increase oil prices. The ads, which appear to have been taken down, do “not specifically mention the polluter pay bill, it echoes the 2024 campaign that did,” wrote The Guardian.

“Accountability is an existential threat to their business model, and their business model is an existential threat to all of us, and that’s the bottom line,” said Meghan Sahli-Wells, the former mayor of Culver City who currently works for the environmental advocacy group Elected Officials To Protect America, told the paper.

Meanwhile, another report from The Climate Center—a think tank and “do-tank” focused on curbing pollution—has thrust a tax loophole long used by multinational oil and gas companies, into the spotlight.

The report released last week details how “years of litigation and lobbying by oil and gas majors like ExxonMobil, Chevron, and Shell Oil” are responsible for a large corporate tax avoidance policy that is known as the “Water’s Edge election” that became law in 1986.The law allows multinational corporations to “elect” avoid taxes on earnings they designate as beyond the “water’s edge” of the borders of states in which they operate, according to The Climate Center. “Closing the loophole as it applies to the oil and gas industry could put anywhere between $75 to $146 million per year back into the state’s budget,” the report states.

For context, California closed a $46 billion budget shortfall last year, including by enacting cuts to climate and clean air programs. “The water’s edge tax loophole allows multinational fossil fuel corporations to dodge paying their fair share of taxes that can help fund vital environmental projects, which could include wildfire preparedness,” California Assemblymember Damon Connolly (D-12) told the progressive outlet The Lever, the first outlet to report on the findings. California lawmakers last year passed a bill that took aim at some aspects of the loophole, but an advocacy group whose board of directors includes representative from the oil and gas industry has filed lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of the reform, according to the The Climate Center.

