India Bloc On A Shaky Ground

The fragility of INDIA alliance has once again come to fore. AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal had said in June that if INDIA bloc came to power at Centre, he would be back from Tihar Jail when he was arrested in money laundering case linked to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam. Those who were friends and stood by each other till about eight months back are now foes and both sides have drawn swords out. When Kejriwal was arrested by the ED, the Congress alleged that the BJP feared the outcome of the up-coming Lok Sabha polls and was creating all kinds of problems for the opposition out of panic.

At a press conference attended by Congress president Mallikar-jun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, Congress claimed that the “arro-gant” Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was making false claims of an electoral victory every day and trying to weaken the opposition by indulging in “illegal means” ahead of the polls. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi alleged that a “scared dictator” wanted to create a dead democracy, and the INDIA bloc would give a befit-ting reply to such designs.

But now, both sides are at loggerheads and are fighting bitterly against each other. “Kissa Kursi ka hai,” all is fair in love and war seems to be the motto. APP alleges that Congress party and its leaders have crossed all limits by calling Kejriwal ‘Farziwal’. Pre-sent CM Atishi said the Congress is working hand in glove with the BJP to make it win in Delhi. Not just that, AAP also said it would consult other parties of the INDIA bloc to remove the Con-gress from the alliance.

The AAP is upset with the Congress after it filed a complaint against Arvind Kejriwal accusing him of “misleading and deceiv-ing” the public with “non-existing schemes and unkept promises.” This move could be a big blow to the opposition unity ahead of the upcoming Delhi elections. Delhi Congress on Wednesday re-leased a 12-point “white paper” targeting the Aam Aadmi Party and the BJP over their alleged unkept promises and misman-agement on various issues like pollution, civic facilities and law and order. The grand old party now alleges that Kejriwal came to power riding on the Janlokpal agitation but failed to set up the anti-corruption ombudsman. “Mauka Mauka, Har Baar Dhoka,” is the new slogan of Congress party. When he swept to power with his Jhadu symbol, Kejriwal prom-ised to cleanse the system and provide corruption-free govern-ance. He also said AAP would make Delhi like London, but today it is the most polluted and most unlivable city and corruption as its hallmark, the Congress thus lashed out at the ruling party. In-terestingly, this time it is going to be hand v/s broom in Lutyens’ Delhi.

AAP has been pinning great hopes on sympathy factor as Kejri-wal and other leaders including the deputy CM and some minis-ters had to be in jail for about two years. It also feels that freebies like free power and free water would bring them back to power. What remains to be seen is how the mood of the voters would turn as polls approach.

The former AP CM, Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, also banked on freebies and cash doles and still thinks they can do wonders and that there is no need for any developmental activities to win the polls. Despite suffering a humiliating defeat during the Assembly polls, he has not changed his thought process and feels that freebies can win over voters. Voters are not fools. It all depends on how close and connected the parties and their leaders are with the voters and the levels of satisfaction among people about the performance of the ruling party as well as faith in the opposi-tion party. The bitter campaign will raise political temperature, and verbal pollution may hit a new high.