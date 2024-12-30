Is world envy of India’s chess success?

It all started when Indians won both Men and Women’s Chess Olympiad at Budapest. Kramnik, an ex-world Champion complained to Fide officials that the players were carrying cell phones to playing hall. Though he didn’t accuse Indians accuse directly he raised his pro-test when India won both the crowns thus raising doubts about real intentions. For strange reasons, Carl-sen is also behaving erratically after India’s victories

When Gukesh won the World Championship in chess, apart from all congratulatory messages, one caught the attention of many, it was Elon Mask tweet congrat-ulating youngest world champion. It showed the grow-ing stature of Indian chess where top corporate hon-chos are taking interest in Indian players’ achieve-ments. Even western media had also given wide cover-age to Gukesh’s win. Maurice Ashley, the chess com-mentator, who supervised the world championship in Singapore, called Gukesh a legend in the making.

While Indians rejoicing in their players’ achievements, aftermath incidents in chess world are little disturbing for Indians. Are other countries feeling envy of Indian victories as also those of other Asian nations, and planning to sabotage the system and create confusion? It appears so.

It all started when Indians won both Men and Women’s Chess Olympiad at Budapest. Kramnik, an ex-world Champion complained to Fide officials that the players were carrying cell phones to playing hall. Though he didn’t accuse Indians accuse directly he raised his pro-test when India won both the crowns thus raising doubts about real intentions. The same Kramnik was the mentor of GMs Gukesh and Pragnananda and oth-er Indian players earlier. After Gukesh win, Russian official Andrei Filatov accused Ding Liren of deliberately losing the match to Gukesh. Kramnik also said that Ding Liren’s blunder was the darkest day in chess histo-ry. But legend Kasparov rebutted his remarks saying that blunders happen in every championship.

For strange reasons, Carlsen is also behaving erratically after India’s victories. He didn’t play in the world championship this year and he also says he will not challenge Gukesh, showing disrespect for the new champion. He went further saying that this classical format of chess is a circus and he didn’t want to be a part of it.

In a deliberate attempt to clash with Fide at World Rap-id & Blitz tournament at Newyork, he violated the dress code and unilaterally declared he was quitting the tournament midway, even as FIDE clarified that it didn’t disqualify Carlsen from participating in the tour-nament.

Carlsen’s actions seemed to emanate out of his ego ra-ther than game’s interest. He had become the World Champion dethroning Anand in the same format. He didn’t have objections at that time but complaining about the format now seems to be ludicrous. Yes, there was criticism that world championship games have seen fall in quality. It happens in every sport. He should realise greats like Bobby Fischer, Kasparov faded into oblivion when they challenged the established process which was accepted by all members.

Controversies are not new to chess from Casablanca times to Fischer, Kasparov to Carlsen, there have been fissures in chess world. Carlsen should realise that sys-tems and procedures don’t run according to the whims and fancies of great players.

When chess was gaining popularity in India and China, Carlsen’s antics will prove detrimental to chess. Sud-denly raking up these controversies when Indians dom-inating are the game raises many doubts whether this legend has become a pawn in the behind scene chess games played by unseen forces.

Already, World Chess League, first of its kind, was started by Mahendra Group in London. The Freestyle Chess Grand slam begins in February 2025 and will be held in five contents. Many corporates are showing in-terest in sponsoring tournaments. There is a renewed interest in chess rising all over the world. Recent world championship streaming has considerable viewership on the internet thus boosting its popularity. Many IT companies are showing keen interest in chess due to latest AI innovations.

At this juncture, if this great player had any complaints, it can be addressed through proper platform which FIDE provides. Any game progresses according to the valuable inputs given by such legends but it should not lead to fracas in the system.

Indian fans should not be disheartened by the turn of events. The present generation of players is well- equipped to face any adversity. Definitely, India’s era will continue and Anand’s kids are here to stay at the top.