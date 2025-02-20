Swasth Dharaa, Khet Haraa

The Soil Health Card Scheme has transformed agricultural practices in India over the past decade. Since 2015, it has empowered farmers with crucial information on soil nutrient status and optimal fertilizer use, promoting sustainable farming and improved crop productivity. Initiatives like the School Soil Health Programme have expanded soil health awareness among students and local communities

The Soil Health Card Scheme was introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday at Suratgarh in Rajasthan. The scheme was launched to assist State governments to issue soil health cards to all farmers in the country. Soil health card provides information to farmers on nutrient status of their soil along with recommendation on appropriate dosage of nutrients to be applied for improving soil health and its fertility. The Soil Health Card Portal (www.soilhealth.dac.gov.in) facilitates generation of Soil Health Cards for the benefit of farmers in uniform and standardized format across country in all major languages and 5 dialects.

The Soil Health Card contains status of the soil with respect to 12 parameters, namely N,P,K, S (Macro-nutrients); Zn, Fe, Cu, Mn, Bo (Micro - nutrients) ; and pH (Acidity or Basicity), EC (Electrical Conductivity) and OC (Organic Carbon). Based on this, the card will also indicate fertilizer recommendations and soil amendment required for the farm. Soil Samples are taken generally two times in a year, after harvesting of Rabi and Kharif Crop respectively or when there is no standing crop in the field.

The Guideline of Village Level Soil Testing Labs (VLSTLs) was issued in June 2023. VLSTLs can be set up by individual entrepreneurs i.e. rural youth and community based entrepreneurs, including Self Help Groups (SHGs), Schools, Agriculture Universities etc. The beneficiary/village level entrepreneur should be a youth whose age should not be below 18 years and should not be more than 27 years. Self Help Groups, Farmers Producers Organisation (FPO) can also be enrolled as VLSTL.

As of February 2025, 665 Village-level Soil Testing Labs have been established in 17 States.

School Soil Health Programme

A pilot project on School Soil Health Programme has been undertaken at 20 schools (10 Kendriya Vidyalaya & 10 Navodaya Vidyalaya) in rural areas. The aim is to make students aware about soil health for sustainable agriculture practices. 20 soil health labs were set up in these schools. Modules for students from class VI to XII and teachers were developed and disseminated. Under the programme, soil samples were collected by School Students and soil testing were also done by students and SHCs were generated Students also educated farmers about the recommendation of Soil health card for judicious use of fertilizer and crop recommendation.

As of 2024, 1020 schools are implementing the School Soil Health Programme, with 1000 soil testing labs set up and 125,972 students enrolled. Soil Health Card scheme has been merged in Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana (RKVY) scheme as one of its components under the name ‘Soil Health & Fertility’ from the year 2022-23.

SHC App

To further ease the process of obtaining easy access to the Soil Health Card, the Government of India in 2023 made technological interventions in the New Soil Health Card Scheme. The Soil Health Card portal was revamped and integrated with a Geographic Information System (GIS) system so that all the test results are captured and seen on a map. To make the implementation/monitoring of the scheme smooth and to facilitate farmers an easy access to his soil health card, the mobile application has been made robust with the additional features such as:

This application provides the graphical information of all over the India and also shows multiple layers such as state boundary, district boundary, taluka boundary, panchayat boundary and cadastral boundary. The new system was rolled out in April 2023 and samples are now being collected through the mobile application. Soil Health Cards are now generated on this revamped portal.

For digitizing the Soil Health Cards, Web based work flow application Soil Health Card portal has been designed and developed by National Informatics Centre (NIC).

The Soil Health Card Scheme has transformed agricultural practices in India over the past decade. Since 2015, it has empowered farmers with crucial information on soil nutrient status and optimal fertilizer use, promoting sustainable farming and improved crop productivity. Initiatives like the School Soil Health Programme have expanded soil health awareness among students and local communities. With a robust mobile app, the process of obtaining a Soil Health Card has enhanced accessibility, efficiency, and transparency. As the scheme evolves, it continues to play a vital role in fostering sustainable agricultural development and safeguarding India’s soil health for future generations.