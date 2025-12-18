Tech Gifts That Spark Joy: Top Picks for Christmas & New Year 2026

This Christmas and New Year, go beyond the usual gift cards and predictable socks to find presents that truly delight and stand out. We’ve curated a collection of Tech products from X-Electron, JUST CORSECA, Lyne Originals, U&i, and Healthy Master - carefully selected to add real value for your loved ones during the festive season. Whether it’s smart wearables that keep everyone connected, powerful audio gear that transforms any space, these thoughtful gifts bring joy and meaning that lasts well beyond the holiday wrapping.

JC SYNQ OWS Earbuds (JST 476)





The JC SYNQ OWS Earbuds are an ideal Christmas and New Year gift, combining festive appeal with practical value. Their open-ear design ensures safety for commuters and fitness lovers, while 9D sound and up to 50 hours playback offer immersive, long-lasting enjoyment. With dual charging and HD voice quality, they perfectly balance work and entertainment, making them a thoughtful, versatile gift.

https://www.corseca.in/products/jc-synq-true-wireless-earbuds?variant=43231730303085

Price: Rs. 3,299.00

JC Sonic Bar (JST 648)





The JC Sonic Bar makes a perfect Christmas and New Year gift by transforming any space into a festive entertainment hub. Delivering powerful 200W RMS sound with deep bass, it enhances movie nights and gaming experiences. Its versatile connectivity and affordable price add great value, making it an ideal holiday gift for those looking to upgrade their home theatre setup.

https://www.corseca.in/products/jc-sonic-bar?_pos=1&_sid=662ee54da&_ss=r

Price: 7,499

X-Electron iProjector 1 Plus (Remote Focus)









The iProjector 1 Plus delivers cinema-quality Full HD visuals with 4K support and 18,000 lumens brightness, creating stunning holiday movie nights and festive presentations. Its Remote Focus and Auto Screen Alignment simplify setup, while versatile connectivity offers seamless device compatibility. Compact and portable, it’s an ideal Christmas and New Year gift that brings immersive entertainment and convenience to any celebration.

https://www.xelectron.com/product/iprojector-1-plus-digital-focus-auto-keystone-smart-projector/

Price: ₹15,990

X-Electron 15.6-Inch WiFi App-Based Digital Photo Frame





This WiFi-enabled digital photo frame makes sharing memories effortless with instant uploads via a mobile app. Its 15.6-inch display supports photos, videos, and music, perfect for festive family gatherings. The easy touchscreen and expandable memory keep cherished moments alive, making it a heartfelt Christmas and New Year gift that helps loved ones stay connected across distances. Price: ₹11,990

https://www.xelectron.com/product/xelectron-15-6-inch-large-digital-picture-frame-wifi-digital-photo-frame-with-16gb-storage-and-sd-card-slot-usb-port-free-storage-1920x1080-ips-fhd-touch-screen-gift-for-friends-and-family/

Price: ₹11,990

Lancer 19 Smartwatch





The Lancer 19 smartwatch combines essential features with stylish design, making it a perfect Christmas and New Year gift. Its vibrant 1.83-inch display, Bluetooth 5.0, and long battery life keep users connected and active during the festive season. Water resistance and sports mode support all lifestyles, while wireless charging adds ease, offering a practical, trendy wearable for holiday gifting. Available in all leading retail and electronic stores near you.

Price: ₹1,499

Lyne Originals CoolPods 17 Earbuds









The CoolPods 17 offer reliable audio with Bluetooth 5.3 and up to 30 hours of playback, making them perfect for festive commutes and holiday relaxation. Touch controls and tone alerts add convenience, while the protective silicon case enhances durability. With Type-C charging and compact design, these earbuds make an ideal Christmas and New Year gift for anyone seeking dependable, high-quality sound daily. Available in all leading retail and electronic stores near you.

Price: ₹699

U&i TWS 7020 Classy Earbuds





The TWS 7020 Classy earbuds combine impressive performance and endurance, making them an ideal Christmas and New Year gift. With Bluetooth 5.4, 60 hours of playback, and low latency for gaming and streaming, they offer festive entertainment without interruption. Splash-resistant and stylish in three colours, these earbuds add practical value and holiday cheer for active, everyday use. Available in all leading retail and electronic stores near you.

Price: ₹799

U&i iBS 2367 Party Speaker





The iBS 2367 turns any gathering into a festive celebration with 120W powerful sound and vibrant RGB LED lights. Its karaoke-ready features and versatile connectivity make it perfect for holiday parties and family fun. Ideal for Christmas and New Year, this speaker’s mobility and 10-hour backup ensure the festivities keep going strong, making it a standout holiday gift. Available in all leading retail and electronic stores near you.