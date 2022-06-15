Are skills getting priority in our education system ?

This speaks volumes about the quality of our education system, which consists of 80% theory with little exposure to real-life situations and hands-on experience. In our system, focus is still more on issuing degrees or diplomas and less on skill development. When The Hans India spoke to people on the issue, almost all of them emphasised the need to impart skills suitable for industry to the students through measures like internships, intense practical training, etc.,

The government should start skill development courses from 10th Class to improve skills of the students. For B.Tech, M.Tech, BBA, MBA, B.Com and M.Com students, internship should be made compulsory to teach practical knowledge.

The students should work hard and improve their technical and communication skills to get high package jobs. It is the responsibility of the parents to motivate their children to do hard work and improve their skills. The government should take steps to improve education standards and provide necessary labs in the schools and colleges.

- P Prabhakar, retired government teacher, Guntur city

New Educational Policy 2020 got attention of every stakeholder who is involved in education. It has given a detailed description of the needs for all the age groups. This policy has considered the need for true education that will give ample knowledge and skill to the students. Education is not just for name sake and settlement, but for life. Only thing is its implementation .Policymakers should make sure that the policy is been transacted into curriculum which is to be seriously considered for preparation of syllabus and the textbooks.

On the other side , there is a lot to do to empower the teaching community. In countries like India, the success of any education policy depends on its teaching community's involvement in Professional Development Programmes. Unfortunately, it takes years to bring a great change in India. Central and state governments should truly dedicate to the implementation of the policy at all levels and help the students to hone their skills.

- Indrani.B, Principal, Aravinda High School, Kunchanapalli, Guntur

Lack of practical skills among the graduates coming out of colleges and universities is forcing companies to hunt for employees elsewhere. Mere theoretical or bookish knowledge without required skills would not have led to creation of a Google or Facebook, Ford car or Metro train. Doctors, engineers and advocates must need hands-on knowledge in their respective fields otherwise they cannot survive in the present competitive world. I hope new National Educational Policy 2022 may fill the skill gap by making skill-related courses compulsory since school level itself.

- T Barath Kumar Reddy, Information and Public Relations district Officer, Annamayya district

There is a need to improve quality education from Class 1. In many schools the laboratories are perfunctory and students are unable to have real knowledge and experience in science. This pathetic condition continues till Classes IX and X.

The government should start skill development courses from the Intermediate. Internship should be made compulsory for polytechnic, B Tech, M Tech, BBA and MBA courses. The students should try to improve their skills instead of wasting time watching TV or playing games on cellphones. The parents should motivate the students to do hard work and improve their skills.

- Sk Ahamed Basha, businessman, Guntur city

In the present competitive scenario, skills should be imparted along with the curriculum. When the academic lessons are combined with customised skills, it will have its own advantage globally.

However, there is a need to identify one's interest at an early stage. So that training can be sought accordingly and such skills should be imparted in the formal learning system itself. Skills play a significant role for both job-seekers as well as job-creators. There is a need to go for a major transformation and make education skill-driven.

- D Hemanth Nrusimha Varma, MS Project Management, Australia

Given the present situation where a tough competition prevails everywhere, one needs to possess an extra edge apart from the educational qualification to place themselves better in the job market. Skill development provides such an opportunity for any graduate or diploma holder.

The governments have been providing various opportunities at the educational campuses and the students can make better use of them. With this they can acquire employability skills and get suitable jobs and can even employ others.

- B Chengal Raju, Lecturer in Educational Technology, DIET, Karvetinagaram

Having additional skill along with the academic degree will increase the confidence levels of any graduate. While studying their courses in educational institutes, the students should show enthusiasm in getting proficiency in any skill of their choice. There are several skill development courses available at various levels. Having expertise in any one of the skills, the youth can get their own livelihood and give tough competition to others in their job trials.