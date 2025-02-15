From Test Match to T20: How Politics Lost Depth

It appears key leaders of opposition parties are trapped in coming out with misplaced and misleading political narratives which only betray their deep disdain for preserving the fragile cultural fabric of the country. While launching a broadside against the Modi government on public issues, they are showing a penchant for striking where it deeply hurts, by making snide remarks on Sanatan Dharma. By latching on to outdated and baseless narratives, the opposition leaders are only belittling themselves in the eyes of the people. Ironically, these leaders continue to claim they are the protectors of the Constitution. Congress leaders right from their president Mallikarjun Kharge are, particularly, seen vying with one another to attack Hindu beliefs, which could be an easy means to please Rahul Gandhi who himself is leading the charge. If it’s the latter, one can only say – may God save this country. Until now, Revanth Reddy maintained an intelligent stance by criticising the central government’s policies while ensuring cordial relations with it for administrative cooperation. However, in his latest outburst, he attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi on caste grounds. When will they honour the people’s mandate and abstain from needless remarks on religion?

When some astrologers predicted that 2025 would witness significant political turmoil and that, in the next four to five years, countries including the US would experience economic downturns, many dismissed these as general forecasts. They suggested that following the path of dharma could mitigate such crises.

However, looking at current global developments and the volatility in the Indian stock market – largely influenced by the Trump administration’s policies and the behavior of opposition parties in India – these predictions seem to carry some weight.

Indian politics is increasingly dominated by negativity, with national parties showing growing intolerance. Regional parties, too, often refuse to honor the people’s mandate. Despite knowing the importance of values in politics, young leaders like Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy feel constrained by a system where idealism struggles to survive in the face of cutthroat competition.

In what seemed like a candid confession, Revanth Reddy recently admitted that past leaders such as former Prime Minister P V Narasimha Rao, Dr Chenna Reddy, Jaipal Reddy, and N T Rama Rao upheld different standards of commitment. He reminisced about past Assembly debates, rich in content and satire, contrasting them with today’s discussions, which focus more on personal attacks and abusive language rather than substantive content.

He acknowledged feeling disheartened by this shift, comparing old politics to a test match and modern politics to a T20 game. Despite his personal reservations, he admitted to following the same path to remain competitive. He rightly emphasised the need for individuals with strong values to enter politics and reform the system.

Value-Based Politics On A Steady Descent

While all parties need introspection, the Congress party, which prides itself on a legacy of sacrifices, should lead the way in value-based politics. Unfortunately, instead of setting an example, the party seems to be deteriorating, sticking to outdated narratives that are hastening its decline.

It has become fashionable for Congress leaders to attack Sanatana Dharma, mock the Maha Kumbh Mela, oppose reforms in the Waqf Bill, and focus more on personal attacks against the Prime Minister rather than critiquing policies constructively. The party appears fixated on glorifying the sacrifices of its leaders, ignoring the contributions of others in India’s history. For them, everything starts with Nehru and ends with Rahul Gandhi.

Congress-ruled states like Karnataka and Telangana are also trapped in this misplaced narrative. Until now, Revanth Reddy maintained an intelligent stance by criticising the central government’s policies while ensuring cordial relations with it for administrative cooperation. However, in a recent outburst, he attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi on caste grounds, alleging that Modi was not an “original” Backward Class (BC) leader but was legally reclassified as one after becoming Gujarat’s Chief Minister. He claimed that Rahul Gandhi would compel Modi to implement a caste census.

Can Rahul Deliver On His Promises?

The question remains: Can Rahul Gandhi truly achieve this? Congress has been losing elections due to its misguided narratives, and Rahul’s silence when allies like the DMK make demeaning remarks against Sanatana Dharma is eroding the party’s voter base. Ironically, these leaders continue to claim they are the protectors of the Constitution.

During a recent budget discussion, Rahul Gandhi criticised the government’s handling of a gang rape case in Uttar Pradesh, lamenting that while the accused were free, the victims were under virtual house arrest. His concern was valid to an extent. However, his argument lost credibility when he stated, “Where is it written in the Constitution that accused can walk free? It is not in the Constitution; it is in your Manusmriti.” Such remarks only deepen societal divisions and alienate Hindu voters.

Just days ago, DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran objected to Sanskrit translations in the Lok Sabha, calling it a waste of public funds. Ironically, his name, Dayanidhi, means “treasure house of mercy” and is one of Lord Krishna’s 108 names. Instead of questioning the minimal costs of Sanskrit translations, he should have raised concerns over the taxpayer money wasted in parliamentary disruptions and personal attacks.

Similarly, Tamil Nadu Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin, known for controversial remarks against Sanatana Dharma, sarcastically suggested that if the UGC appoints Vice-Chancellors, students might soon be asked to start their day by drinking gomutra (cow urine). Such statements fuel unnecessary hatred and distract from pressing governance issues.

Hypocrisy Seen In Political Narratives

There are occasional exceptions. Karnataka Deputy CM D K Shivakumar recently praised the UP government’s arrangements for the Maha Kumbh after taking a dip in the Ganga with his family. However, just days later, he attempted to divide people by advocating for a North Kumbh and a South Kumbh, urging Kannadigas to attend the Mysuru Kumbh instead of Prayagraj. Promoting regional religious events is acceptable, but drawing unnecessary comparisons with the historic Maha Kumbh, which has seen a footfall of 44 crore devotees so far, is misleading.

The Mysuru Kumbh, held every three years at the confluence of Kaveri, Kapila, and the mythical Spatika Sarovara, is undoubtedly significant. However, comparing its turnout of a few lakhs to the 44 crore at Prayagraj is unjustified. Congress leaders, while criticising the tragic stampede at Prayagraj, should have also acknowledged the massive logistical effort behind such a grand event and its economic benefits. Instead, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge mocked the event, questioning whether taking a dip in the Ganga could eliminate poverty. He further stated that Modi and BJP leaders could never reach heaven, no matter how many times they took a dip in the river. Such comments either reflect deep-seated disdain for Hindu beliefs or a desperate attempt to please Rahul Gandhi. If it’s the latter, one can only say – may God save this country.