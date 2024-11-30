Yes, the Constitution is in danger not because of the reasons being trotted out by Gandhi scion and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi. The Constitution is in danger because of the most illogical behaviour of the opposition led by Congress. Despite the sound people’s verdict in Maharashtra, the Grand Old Party refuses to accept it and cries hoarse about the ‘manipulation of EVMs.’ During the Constitution Day celebrations, the LoP did not even greet the President. Why are they hesitant even to condemn the arrest of ISKCON chief, desecration of Hindu temples and unleashing of violence against Hindus in Bangladesh? They demand JPC on Adani charges in the US but refuse to discuss the issue threadbare in Parliament. Hence, I say ‘Samvidhan Khatre Me Hai’

The phrase, ‘Samvidhan Khatre Me Hai’ (The Constitution is in danger), has been a rallying cry frequently used by Rahul Gandhi, to attack the BJP’s policies since the Karnataka Assembly elections last year. Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) reacted that the Constitution was in danger when the Congress imposed an emergency on June 25,1975 and made all out efforts to change it.

In all my previous articles, I have been criticising the war cry of Congress regarding ‘Samvidhan Khatre Me Hai.’ But now I tend to fully agree with what the Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi says. Well, you, readers, may ask me what happened to the ‘Bold Talk,’ and why this ‘U’ Turn. Let me tell you, there is no change in my thoughts, and I am not taking any ‘U’ turn. It’s straight drive; I still say ‘Samvidhan Khatre Me Hai.’

Let me explain how. The Constitution is in danger because of the most illogical behaviour of the opposition led by Congress. The grand old party felt that they were on the comeback trail though they got less than 100 seats in Lok Sabha and that too not because of their strength. It was because of the combined strength of bloc INDIA. But buoyed by catapulting himself to the position of Leader of Opposition with the help of bisakhi’s, Rahul felt that PM ki Gaddi was a certainty and intensified his attack on BJP saying ‘Samvidhan Khatre Me Hai’ and lost the golden chance to bring his party to power in Haryana Assembly elections.

But still, he and his party refused to accept the people’s verdict gracefully. They blamed the EVMs. Leading the cheer leaders, the octogenarian AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge said they want paper ballots. Then came the Maharashtra Assembly elections. The Congress played the role of big brother and the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) fell flat on its face and the Congress was decimated. Again, the same old arrogance. “We won’t accept people’s verdict. EVMs have been tampered.” The Congress refuses to accept people’s verdict which is nothing but insulting the voters. But who cares? Hence, ‘Samvidhan Khatre Me Hai’.

The Congress failed to realise that the party which was at its zenith in 1991 with a voting percentage of over 35% has now come down to below 20%. Its own allies have developed second thoughts about the utility of Congress party. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav stated that Congress party is finished, is depleted of ideas, and same will happen to BJP now. Uddhav Thackeray is under pressure to exit from the alliance.

National Conference and JMM are disappointed with Congress and Hemant Soren did not even include Congress in the cabinet. The left slams Congress for tilt towards Islamists. Sharad Pawar rejected blaming EVMs for the defeat of Maha Vikas Aghadi in Maharashtra and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee rejected the Congress campaign on Adani.

The country celebrated Constitution Day on November 26. President of India Dr Draupadi Murmu was to address the joint session of Parliament. By virtue of being the LoP, Rahul was on the dais. All leaders from Prime Minister to AICC president and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge greeted the President, which is a basic courtesy. But Rahul Gandhi turned away his face and moved over to his chair. That is why ‘Samvidhan Khatre Me Hai.’

The winter session of Parliament has begun, and the Congress led INDIA bloc unleashed chaos in the house soon after Priyanka Gandhi Vadra took oath holding a copy of the Constitution in her hand. Yet, they claim they are crusaders of the Constitution.

Bangladesh has erupted into violence. Hindus are under attack. Temples are damaged. The former head of the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) in Bangladesh Chinmoy Krishna Das has been put in jail and a case of sedition has been slapped on him. The Hindus have been protesting the arrest and one died in the clashes between security forces and Hindus. The Bangladesh government lifted ban in Jamaat e Islami party which till recently was a banned organisation all these years.

But the Congress party and all its leaders are silent. When questioned they talked of a clash between a section of minorities and police in Sambhal in Uttar Pradesh and blamed the BJP. Why this diversionary tactic? Why are they hesitant even to condemn the arrest of ISKCON chief, desecration of Hindu temples and unleashing of violence against Hindus in Bangladesh? It may be noted here that the population of Hindus in Bangladesh who were about 30 per cent when Bangladesh was carved out from Pakistan during the regime of Indira Gandhi has now come down to 8 per cent.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee who has been a great supporter of migrants from Bangladesh who are considered to be her major vote bank also reacted against the arrest of ISKCON chief but not the Congress party. Hence, ‘Samvidhan Khatre Me Hai.’

The Congress is worried as to why the BJP-led NDA government did not arrest Gautam Adani though indicted by US agencies. Legal experts who have read the 51-page charge sheet vouch that it did not name Gautam Adani or Sagar Adani as accused in the case. How did the legal luminaries in Congress miss this point. Nothing wrong in demanding JPC but before that they should have had the courage to discuss it in Parliament, present all the evidence and embarrass the government. They are not doing that. This is the cause of worry. Hence, ‘Samvidhan Khatre Me Hai.’

The communal clash in UP broke out a day after the BJP won maximum seats in Assembly byelection and the rioters were seen holding desi pistols, which are known as ‘Katta’ in UP and Bihar, firing at the police in the visuals captured by CCTV cameras. The SP and the Congress, which till then alleged that it was state-sponsored violence and that it was police which threw stones and fired at rioters said it was the failure of the administration as it failed to take preventive measures.

Certainly, this incident needs an impartial probe. But the Congress and the Samajwadi party are blaming the police only. Though their concern for minorities is appreciable, what really bothers is why they are unable to show such concern for the Hindu minorities in Bangladesh? Is this not divisive politics? According to the Constitution, all are equal. But here Congress is differentiating between minorities in India and in Bangladesh. Hence, I believe ‘Samvidhan Khatre Me Hai.’ In 1984 when Sikhs were massacred after the assassination of Indira Gandhi, the Congress party led by Rajiv Gandhi said when a big tree falls, tremors are bound to occur. In the recent UP violence, they said it was frustration of people. May be, but does that give them right to indulge in violence and should political parties support the violence?

So, readers let us take an impartial view. Should not all these issues be discussed in the current winter session of Parliament? Is it not the responsibility of the opposition to create a good eco system so that the brand image of India that is Bharat does not get affected? The Constitution says, ‘Of the People, By the People and For the People.’ But the opposition does not care about people. Lest they would not be creating pandemonium in Parliament. They are losing a golden chance to put the government on mat.

This will further bring down the strike rate of Congress though the strike rate of Gandhi family might have increased to three members of family in Parliament. Hence, I said ‘Samvidhan Khatre Me Hai.’