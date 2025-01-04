Stop hindu bashing & be alive to real issues

They fail to understand that the more they depend on the bashing of Hindus and try to pollute political atmosphere based on caste, the greater the damage they are doing both to their own party and the country. Their latest objection is that a college in Delhi University is named after Veer Savarkar. Why are they making all kinds of comments not only against Savarkar but also against Sanatan Dharma itself, spitting venom against Brahmanism. Many in the bloc want to know why there are no non-Brahmin priests. They must get their facts right. Tamil Nadu and Bihar have many of them. They should spend their energies on highlighting various issues of common men, fight for their cause, and win over them to come to power

What is ailing the Congress party and its allies? Is it old age, ignorance, laziness, arrogance and the feeling that only they know everything, though they know nothing much and are highly basing their thoughts, actions and reactions on those who tutor them with their half-baked knowledge about Hinduism and claim to be self-styled intellectuals?

The opposition should be more sensible and sensitive to real issues. They should not get stuck with superficial nonsense including Hindu bashing with garbage-like arguments. This must stop. India that is Bharat is a country of Hindus. It is high time they gave up narrow politics and stopped dividing people along caste lines. They seem to be least bothered about the pain and suffering of the common man. The needs of the man on the street, who has voted for them, are also ignored by their so-called allies in bloc INDIA, whose minds are getting equally muddied.

The bloc is not sparing any thoughts about the health risks the country is facing. Nor is it bothered about the reforms required in various sectors, most importantly education. They are least bothered about the army of young Indian whiz kids storming the global stage and bringing glory to the country.

What bothers them most is the Union government naming a college of Delhi University after Veer Savarkar. Can any Congress leader explain why the national capital has been named Delhi? The reply would be, “Ya, yes, it’s named after the Sultanate of Delhi.” Well, readers, ignorance cannot be bliss! The Sultanate of Delhi belongs to the 12th century but the first reference to the name ‘Delhi’ seems to have been made in the 1st century BCE, when Raja Dhilu built a city near the site of the future Qutub Mīnār tower (in the present-day southwestern Delhi) and named it after himself.

The problem with these parties, particularly the Congress, more so in the last ten years is they have stopped being practical. They have been trying to come to power ‘fatafat khatakat’, not realising that in the process they have been losing ground ‘khatakhat.’ They fail to understand that the more they depend on the bashing of Hindus and try to pollute political atmosphere based on caste, the greater the damage they are doing both to their own party and the country.

Their latest objection is that a college in Delhi University is named after Veer Savarkar, and not anyone from the Nehru or Indira Gandhi family. Their team of intellectuals are making all kinds of comments not only against Savarkar but also against Sanatan Dharma itself, spitting venom against Brahmanism. Do they know that the total percentage of Brahmins in this country is just about 4 per cent?

Before I go a little deeper into the issue, I would like to ask all those who are talking utter nonsense against Brahmanism why they don’t stop celebrating Hindu festivals in their houses and tell their families not to call priests when a child is born or when someone dies to perform the last rites. They do not know who a Brahmin is actually and never bother to find out because they are allergic to Hinduism. A Brahmin is one who attains Brahmagyan (knowledge).

Sage Vedavyas who gave us Mahabharata was born to Sage Parashara and Matsyagandhi, the daughter of the chief of fishermen tribe. Matsyagandhi means “she who smells like a fish.” Rishi Valmiki was not a Brahmin. Sage Viswamitra was not a Brahmin. Vishvamitra was a king in ancient India.

Let’s come to modern times. Swami Vivekananda was not a Brahmin. Hopefully, all those who are crying hoarse over Brahminism for no reason will not call Vivekanand a non-Hindu.

These leaders who are spreading hatred against Sanatana Dharma do not even know that the Madras High Court said that Sanatana Dharma is a set of eternal duties, including duty to the nation, to the king, to one’s parents and to gurus, besides care for the poor among others. The judge further noted that while free speech is a fundamental right, it should not devolve into hate speech, particularly when it pertains to matters of religion. He underscored the need for ensuring that no one is injured by such a speech.

Whether it is Rahul Gandhi, Stalin or any Pinarayi Vijayan, please check your understanding before making comments in your attempts to divide the people of this country, based on caste and religion. No one has the courage to criticise the pastors

who fought over the sharing of gifts in Hyderabad on Christmas day. No one has the courage to make any comment against any other religion except Hinduism. It’s time the opposition INDIA bloc closed the ‘mega mall of hatred’ under the garb of ‘Mohabbat ki dukan’ and came out of the influence of pre-Independence propaganda of the British. Many in the bloc want to know why there are no non-Brahmin priests. Please shed ignorance and get your facts right. In Tamil Nadu, from the deity which is the Kula Devata of Shankaracharya to the deities who are Kula Devatas of almost one-fourth of the state, they are all served by non-Brahmin pujaris.

Madura Kali Amman in Perambalur in Tamil Nadu is said to be the Kula Devi Kanchi of Shankaracharya. Adi Shankara himself installed the murti of the deity in the temple here. She is the Kula Devi of many Brahmin families as well. The temple was renovated by Kulotunga Chola. But the right to perform priestly duties belongs to the Vanniyar community.

Kulasekarapattinam Mutharamman is another deity who is served by non-Brahmin pujaris. Another prominent temple, where non-Brahmins are hereditary pujaris, is Madurai Pandi Muneeswarar temple. There are many more such temples in Tamil Nadu.

Nearly a dozen temples in Bihar have had non-Brahmin priests without any protests. In Dhaneshwar Nath Mahadeo temple in Simaria, the people of Kumhar (potter) community are made priests and pandas. There are many gurukuls where a large number of non-Brahmin boys are learning the Vedas.

Do they know who was Sri Narayana Guru and his greatness as well as his contribution to Hindu spiritual tradition which is multi-dimensional? The Hindu population in Kerala remains significant primarily due to the mission and vision of Sri Narayana Guru. A dig into the history reveals that Sri Narayana Guru was the living embodiment of Upanishadic wisdom in which the Divine, both Form and Formless, is used to experience the Self.

But, the leaders of INDIA bloc only want to indulge in Hindu bashing and get votes in elections. What bothers them is Veer Savarkar’s name, Adani, ‘Constitution Khatre me hain’, but not the people or their problems. They have no empathy for Hindu genocide in Bangladesh. They have no word of protest when the head of ISKCON, Chinmoy Das, is arrested in Bangladesh. They are bothered about Savarkar only, but not whether the educational institutions have proper infrastructure and good faculty. Well, they need to answer why the Congress named Khel Ratna as Rajiv Khel Ratna. Did he excel in sports? Why was Jawaharlal Nehru’s name given to a cancer hospital? Was he a doctor? They are named so – out of reverence the Congress leaders have for these leaders.

It’s high time the leaders, regardless of the party they represent, should give up this nonsensical narrative and work for the welfare of people, win their confidence, get votes and come to power. We have seen enough of their theatrics and cheap narratives. At least now, they should come out of the slush of 2024 and try to be more realistic and dynamic.