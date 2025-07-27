Silence on Preamble words good

It is heartening to note that the government has not taken any decision on the removal of ‘secular’ and ‘socialist’ from the Preamble of the Constitution.

An assurance to this extent was given in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha by the Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghawal. It felt good to hear that the government has not initiated any legal or Constitutional process to remove the words from the Preamble, though RSS general Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale clarified in their official publication that these two terms were added to the Preamble during the Emergency.

Dr T Ramadas,Visakhapatnam