Live
- PM Modi expresses grief over loss of lives in Mansa Devi stampede
- Fed meet, Q1 earnings, economic data to drive stock markets next week
- Every stone is witness to historical event: PM Modi on UNESCO recognition of Maratha forts
- Two major wildfires force mass evacuations in Turkey
- BJP’s betrayal of Backward Classes
- National Industries Research and Development Council (NIRDC) Inaugurates South India Regional Office in Bengaluru
- Nimmala Ramanaidu offers prayers at Tirumala, says prayed for completion of Amaravati and Polavaram
- Mansa Devi stampede: U'khand CM Dhami expresses distress, says closely monitoring situation
- Grit: The power of passion and perseverance
- Trump warning against hiring Indians is disgusting
Silence on Preamble words good
Highlights
It is heartening to note that the government has not taken any decision on the removal of ‘secular’ and ‘socialist’ from the Preamble of the Constitution.
It is heartening to note that the government has not taken any decision on the removal of ‘secular’ and ‘socialist’ from the Preamble of the Constitution.
An assurance to this extent was given in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha by the Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghawal. It felt good to hear that the government has not initiated any legal or Constitutional process to remove the words from the Preamble, though RSS general Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale clarified in their official publication that these two terms were added to the Preamble during the Emergency.
Dr T Ramadas,Visakhapatnam
Next Story