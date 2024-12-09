A DTH channel for sign language

According to the Census 2011, a total of 2.68 crore persons in India were reported as having disabilities out of which 19% have hearing disabilities. In 2023, WHO estimates that in India, approximately 63 million people suffer from significant auditory impairment.

To address the needs of citizens with hearing impairment, on 6 December 2024, the Government of India launched Channel 31 on DTH, dedicated to Indian Sign Language (ISL) training for hearing-impaired students, special educators, interpreters, and relevant organizations. The channel was inaugurated by Union Minister for Education, Shri Dharmendra Pradhan, along with Union Minister of State for Skill Development and Education, Shri Jayant Chaudhary. This initiative aligns with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which calls for promoting and standardising ISL across India to create a more inclusive educational environment. NEP also emphasizes the respect and inclusion of local sign languages.

Indian Sign Language (ISL) is a well-structured language that serves as the primary means of communication for hearing-impaired individuals. In 2020, the Indian Sign Language Research and Training Centre (ISLRTC) signed an MoU with the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) to translate textbooks for classes I–XII and other teaching materials into ISL. This process is expected to be completed by 2026. Along with on-air television training modules for students and educators, the government is working to integrate ISL into the Indian education system, fostering greater inclusion.

PM e-Vidya was launched as part of the Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyaan by the Ministry of Education on 17th May 2020. The initiative aims to provide multi-mode access to education through digital, online, and on-air platforms to minimise learning losses, especially in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. It supports the vision of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, ensuring equitable and quality education across the country. The initiative leverages technology to make education accessible to all students, including those in rural and remote areas, by providing a wide range of digital resources, courses, and interactive content.

Key components of PM e-Vidya

DIKSHA (Digital Infrastructure for School Education): A national digital platform providing high-quality e-content, including QR-coded Energized Textbooks for all grades (one nation, one digital platform). It has recorded over 5.58 crore learning sessions, and 3.17 lakh pieces of e-content.

PM e-Vidya DTH TV Channels: Initially 12 DTH channels, now expanded to 200 channels, providing supplementary education in multiple Indian languages for classes 1-12 across States/UTs.

SWAYAM (Study Webs of Active-Learning for Young Aspiring Minds): A national MOOC platform offering higher education courses with credit transfer provisions. It also offers school courses (9th–12th) via NIOS and NCERT. Currently, over 10,000 courses are available, with 4.1 lakh students enrolled for NCERT courses.

Radio, Community Radio & CBSE Podcast - Shiksha Vani: These platforms are used to broadcast educational content to a wider audience, especially in areas with limited internet access.

Digitally Accessible Information System (DAISY): E-content designed specifically for visually and hearing-impaired students, including audiobooks, sign language videos, and talking books, available on the NIOS website and YouTube.

Virtual Labs & Skilling e-labs: 750 Virtual Labs for Science and Mathematics (Classes 6–12) and 75 Skilling e-labs for simulated learning environments, enhancing critical thinking and creativity. The Virtual Labs are accessible on the DIKSHA platform.

e-Content for Teachers: Various e-courses and digital resources for school and teacher education include interactive videos, audiobooks, and digital events like quizzes for teachers and students.

Wins UNESCO

recognition

PM e-Vidya, an initiative by the Department of School Education, Ministry of Education, leveraging ICT, was recognized by UNESCO in 2022 for its impactful use during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Central Institute of Educational Technology (CIET), part of the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT), received the UNESCO King Hamad Bin Isa Al-Khalifa Prize for the Use of ICT in Education for 2021. This prestigious award acknowledges innovative technological approaches to expand educational opportunities for all, aligning with the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, particularly Goal 4 on Education. (PIB)