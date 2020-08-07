Ayodhya Ram Mandir & the rise of new India

PM Narendra Modi's speech heralded the rise of a New India. As always, Narendra Modi directed his thoughts towards future, India's imminent rise, potential of Indian nationals, his vision for religious harmony and brotherhood. As a centuries old conflict ended peacefully, and the construction of a magnificent Ram Mandir is initiated in Ayodhya, there are many take-aways for all Indians to once again realize, how tolerant and a naturally secular nation we are. The petitioner who fought against Ayodhya Ram Mandir was invited and was present in the puja ceremony, and so were many priests representing all religious entities in India. It was a show of what lies ahead in the future, the rise of a peaceful, mature, tolerant and a prosperous nation

A 530 years of conflict in Ayodhya ended on the 9th December 2019 with Supreme Court of India giving its final verdict. August 5th, 2020 marks another historic milestone, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi initiated the construction of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya by participating in Bhumi Puja.

RSS Sarsanghchalak Dr Mohan Bhagwat's speech, if heard and assimilated well should ignite billion minds in India. Mohan Bhagwat has not declared triumphant victory over anyone, he simply stated the fight in the courts were over 30 years and we patiently fought, and for accomplishing a just cause, one need to have enormous patience.

Dr Mohan Bhagwat placed before the nation a massive agenda, when he called upon on all Indians to turn their hearts into a temple, before the completion of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. It is indeed a clarion call for peace, harmony, empowerment and self-actualization. RSS stood tall as always, with Dr Mohan Bhagwat's giant persona, enormous knowledge and universal wisdom, to inspire India.

PM Narendra Modi's speech heralded the rise of a New India. As always, Narendra Modi directed his thoughts towards future, India's imminent rise, potential of Indian nationals, his vision for religious harmony and brotherhood.

As a centuries old conflict ended peacefully, and the construction of a magnificent Ram Mandir is initiated in Ayodhya, there are many take-aways for all Indians to once again realize, how tolerant and a naturally secular nation we are. The petitioner who fought against Ayodhya Ram Mandir was invited and was present in the puja ceremony, and so were many priests representing all religious entities in India. It was a show of what lies ahead in the future, the rise of a peaceful, mature, tolerant and a prosperous nation.

Ayodhya Ram Mandir construction also transits a generational timeline. 30 years is certainly a massive generational time-lapse, if one were to only consider just the court trials. The generation Z as it is called (those born after 1995) has very little idea of what transpired in Ayodhya, and they are not quite concerned about conflicts in the past space and time. Their focus is more on future, than on the past.

India now has an opportunity to start on a clean slate of communal harmony and brotherhood. The task of transforming one's heart into a temple, as Dr Mohan Bhagwat suggested is a step in the right direction.

I outline 4 tranformatory possibilities for a New India.

National Identity above everything: The citizens of New India should take more pride in their National Identity than any other identity. It is possible to crawl out of the social silos, which we have built through petty differences based on smaller identities. These differences diminished our true potential, engaging our energies on unproductive, negative actions.

When national identity takes over all other identities, there is homogenous national spirit. It can drive a cohesive effort towards accomplishing multiple national agendas. Elimination of poverty, making agriculture viable for small farmers, 100% literacy, gender justice, equal opportunity, infrastructural growth, corruption free governance, ease of business, wellness and individual prosperity are all possible.

Undivided agenda of Nation Building can lead India towards incomparable supremacy in the world. National Identity over everything, is an essential key for New India's rise.

Religious Freedom & Pride: In New India, no one should be apologetic about their religion, their god, their places of worship or their religious rituals. Once all Indians consider national identity is above everything, religious identity will remain purely a personal and private affair. If religious identity doesn't impact one's life and livelihood, it transforms into a non-denominator.

New India should not allow politics to divide people based on religious identity. It should bluntly shun the all forms of religious appeasement. Elections should be fought, and outcomes decided on social empowerment, quantifiable economic results, good governance and measurable betterment of lives and livelihoods.

Religious identity with no special advantages or disadvantages, will be rendered free of hate and division. Religion should be practiced with all splendor and glory, as it drives great personal and social values. Faith builds great hope and drives individuals to purse their dreams without having to quit in despair. Religious practice also promotes family unity, togetherness and provides a great support system.

Work is Worship: New India should drive a national value 'Work is Worship'. Lack of this value is lowering national productivity. Work culture is driven by this value, and it drives an individual to attain skills, give his best effort, deliver expected results, be accountable for roles assigned, take pride in being a professional and upgrade skills regularly.

New India should respect all professions and ensure all citizens transform into competent professionals. Vocational skills should dominate the educational system, while academic and research orientation should certainly be given its due.

Lack of professionals and professionalism is draining this nation's productivity and leading to massive pilferage of resources and missed opportunities. New India should focus on re-orienting the national mindset towards professionalism.

Social & Communal Harmony: New India should not clap and whistle for rabid speeches. Rabble rousers should not be made heroes on prime-time TV shows. There must be social decorum and communal conduct in the nation. Insolence and impudence should be shunned by all nationals. There should be strong laws and enforcement to contain those indulging in making brazen public statements and taking part in provocative actions.

Social and communal harmony must be promoted through inter-faith gatherings, meetings, associations and congregations right from the village level. Social and communal tolerance should be rewarded and exemplified through real-time role models. In fact, social and communal harmony should be actively promoted as a national value.

By the time Ayodhya Ram Mandir is built, India can undo the damage done to its social fabric. Decades of deviant political and social conduct through appeasement and hate should be destroyed forever. As Dr Mohan Bhagwat said, all Indians should transform their hearts into temples and find god within them.

(The author is the chief spokesperson of the BJP, an organisational strategist and a global leadership coach)