Bashar al-Assad no pariah any more?

Russia, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have initiated plans to start talks with Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad, an unthinkable step till date, and establish peace once again in the war-torn nation. It seems as if the pariah of the Arab world, Assad may soon get a reprieve, as the global and regional powers rally together to forgive him and try to bolster his regime. The latest efforts may also result in further weakening of the US influence in the region.

Turkish efforts

Turkey, which previously backed the 2011 rebellion against Assad, is now prepared to publicly recognise his rule over Syria and work to rebuild diplomatic, security and trade ties, in a complete about turn, in order to ensure peace on its south-western border.

Basically, Turkey wants Assad to rule out allowing the US-backed Kurdish dominated People's Defence Units or People's Protection Units (YPG) to form an autonomous area in northern parts of the country that they currently control, as part of any future peace agreement, if the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan restarts any reconciliatory process.

Reports say that Erdogan floated the idea of meeting with Assad as recently as last Thursday, after high-level meetings between Syrian and Turkish officials earlier in Moscow. Erdogan has been reported as saying that, we will come together as leaders according to the developments, hinting at a meeting with Assad and Russian President Vladimir Putin, soon.

Turkey has lately indicated that it was preparing to put aside hostilities with neighbouring Syria. Frustrated by Washington's refusal to end military assistance to Kurdish militia in Syria, Erdogan is seeking to resolve the matter through other brokers in the conflict.

Russian and Emirati stand

For Russia, such a deal will help it show it can successfully challenge US influence in Syria and the region. Putin ordered his military to intervene in support of Assad in 2015, helping to tip the balance in the civil war in Syria, in favour of the latter's regime.

As part of a flurry of diplomatic activity around Syria, the UAE's foreign minister met Assad in Damascus last week and reiterated support for a political solution to the conflict. The UAE has moved closer to Assad, with the Syrian president visiting the country last year, his first trip to an Arab state since the start of the civil war. The visit signalled strongly that Gulf leaders who initially supported a rebellion against him are ready to welcome Damascus back into the Arab fold.

US response

Reportedly, the US is "very concerned' about possible Turkish meddling in Syria. US State Department spokesperson Ned Price when asked last week, about a potential Erdogan-Assad meeting said that the US will not normalise and we do not support other countries normalising relations with the Assad regime. But there are voices in the region that the US needs to understand that its presence in Syria is unnecessary and unjustified and further, countries in the region are increasingly acting independently of the US.

The YPG and allied fighters in northern areas of Syria bordering Turkey are supported by the US and estimated to control roughly a third of Syria's territory. Ankara views the YPG as a threat due to its ties to an outlawed Kurdish group, which has sought self-rule in Turkey for decades. The Syrian government also opposes any form of eventual Kurdish autonomy in Syria.

Erdogan's gain

A political deal with Assad could help Erdogan claim a victory against the YPG without risking a military operation and greater US ire, the people said, adding that Russian and Turkish troops are expected to start joint patrols along border areas with northern Syria soon. Syria could also start coordinated patrols in the future there.

Putin had originally proposed Turkey repair ties with Assad last year during a meeting with Erdogan in Sochi. Now Erdogan has warmed to such a deal as he heads into elections this summer, the people said, as he seeks to use foreign policy to bolster his popularity at home. Erdogan has asked Russia to ensure the safety of Syrian refugees who could return home as fighting eases. He wants to ease the political and economic cost of hosting the world's largest refugee population, or some 3.5 million people according to UN estimates. Pushing for a return, or the start of one, may help boost his popularity ahead of elections. (IANS)