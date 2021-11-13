BJP will continue to bug TRS

V Ramu Sarma's write-up, "Fresh political battles keep TRS, BJP busy" (The Hans India, Nov 12), is very timely. The recent Huzurabad poll results created sleepless nights to the TRS Party Chief. The party that boasts itself as revolutionary (udhyama) party, gradually lost its sheen the moment it stick to the power by wooing leaders from opposition parties viz. TDP, Congress thus ignoring genuine party volunteers. By ensuring to wipe opposition in the Assembly, KCR gradually followed authoritarian path.

The Chief Minister couldn't digest when his daughter lost the last Lok Sabha polls; who was subsequently accommodated with a Council seat. The party which strived for a separate state, ensured to implement dynastic practice. As rightly said, people are not in 16th or 17th century, and are very much abreast with the acts of their elected representatives. The saffron party, waiting for an opportunity in the state, to strike the iron when hot, rightly took the opportunity in focussing the facts to the attention of the electorate, resulting the defeat of TRS in Dubbaka, followed with Huzurabad. The Constitutional obligations needs tobe performed by the Union and States are also guaranteed by law Courts. Mudslinging of one another in the state level, on river water distribution or crops purchase by the Union, at this stage, will not hold water nor retain them with power for ever; as ballot papers are tobe vetoed every five years.

The unexpected emergence and growth of BJP in the region, is a difficult task for TRS to contain, if one carefully view the style of state CM. Yes, the fake and unrealistic promises of the rulers, with mounting burden of state exchequer, will not always deliver the goods. Now as TDP and Congress in the state went into oblivion it seems only two party system prevail, viz TRS Bs BJP in Telangana in days to come.

— Govardhan R Jilla, Navi Mumbai