China bans reality shows

Variety is the spice of life. It gives life all that it needs to blossom colourfully. It also dispels monotony and a feeling of drudgery from life. Different kinds of entertainment in life with the purpose to enthuse and please the people of a particular genre are common. But China, of late, has found out pop culture is leading people astray and they have banned reality talent programmes ordering the broadcasters to promote more masculine representations of men.

Talent shows that put hundreds of aspiring young performers through rigorous boot camps and subject them to public votes have become massively popular in China, sparking criticism over obsessive fans and poor role models. Broadcasters have been urged to strongly promote outstanding traditional Chinese culture and advanced socialistic culture. Meanwhile, popular Chinese blogger Feng Xiaoyi had his account suspended by Douyin -China's version of TikTok last week for promoting unhealthy values after some users complained about his sissy videos.

It may be recalled that China is facing the issue of falling birth rates. So, Chinese authorities have tried to instil traditional masculine values in the country's youth by ramping up gym classes and criticising male entertainers who model the effeminate looks of Korean pop idols. Further, video streaming site iQiyi last week said it would cancel all future idol talent shows that are in development. So, China is deliberately trying to create a particular society through its iron fist. But how long it can recreate and retain such society of its taste is a question, which has to be answered by time.

People like to enjoy Korean pop, which China finds not a masculine by nature. But in a society in which people are free to speak and act won't accept a forced order that tries to change their mental disposition. Now China, a totalitarian country and its government has its sway upon its people and it can wield its stick whenever its people go from their desired path.

But the problem is that people getting used to rigorous way of life have proved to be disadvantageous over the people who are used to getting freedom of life. So, Chinese society cannot remain as vibrant as other countries where people enjoy personal freedom.

It is true China has more riches and glory than India in terms of economic prosperity. But the people of that country lack the most precious thing-individual freedom which is the most dynamic, diverse and the basic aspect of any human being is concerned. The charm of democracy is undoubtedly its individualism.

Thank God, we have this system and we will continue to live in this system because this system is proved to be ideal for the complete well-being of an individual. The real progress or development of a country lies in the complete well-being of its citizen, where people must be as free as wild birds- and not caged birds.

T K Nandanan, Kochi