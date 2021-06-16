Delay in final exams: Dreams of foreign-bound students for higher studies unlikely to take wings

Hyderabad: Many City students who have planned studying abroad for higher studies are in a fix, as delay in conducting final year exams have left them uncertain to join the classes during the Fall semester beginning in August.

Following the rise in Covid cases in the State, the government deferred the under-graduate and postgraduate examinations in March. Later, it was followed by a State-wide lockdown which is to continues till June 19.

Students were optimistic that maybe this year the examinations will be held as scheduled soon. However, when they enquired with their colleges, the faculty members were unaware of the examination dates.

"I planned to travel for higher studies in the UK. But I was disappointed when my head of the department was clueless about the date of final year exams. The colleges I looked for were starting in August and asked me to submit my documents the same month.

I cannot meet the deadline because even though the examination will be held soon, the certificates will come very late," shared Manjari. She will now be taking admission to a UK college in 2022.

When K Sowmya sought exemptions from the foreign universities they declined. She secured admission to a university in Canada. "I am waiting for updates on my semester exam from the college. When I had written to the university seeking exemptions, they asked me to join after six months or next winter."

On an average consulting agencies record between 35-40 students. But this year only 4-5 have been seeking consultation from private universities, who have attended their final exams. "Some autonomous colleges have conducted final year exams, but students are waiting for results and certificates.

If students had appeared for exams by now, they could have been part of the September intake. However, now they have to apply in September 2022." said Marathon International consultant.

When Hans India contacted a few colleges, they said predictions of final year exams will be in July. On the condition of anonymity, a HoD of an autonomous college reasoned: As per the UGC guidelines, the universities will decide the examination schedule. Priority is to conduct the final exams to enable students to get admission to higher education.