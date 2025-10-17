Establishment of Google’s Data Center: A new era of prosperity for Uttarandhra

Naidu has earned recognition as the architect of India’s development, and his son, Nara Lokesh, is giving that vision a modern and technological shape. While Chandrababu is widely regarded as a farsighted leader, Lokesh is strengthening that vision through innovation and transparent governance. Following in his father’s footsteps, Lokesh is proving himself to be a worthy successor, bringing technology closer to the people in today’s digital world.

The establishment of the Google Data Center marks a historic turning point that will redefine the course and direction of Andhra Pradesh. After studying various states and countries, Google chose Andhra Pradesh as the best location for its massive investment — a moment that has drawn global attention. The agreement with Google to set up a massive AI Hub and Data Center with an investment of ₹1.33 lakh crore (approximately USD 15 billion) is a remarkable achievement. Attracting a globally prestigious company like Google is no ordinary feat.

Just as Microsoft transformed Hyderabad years ago, Google is now set to transform the face of North Coastal Andhra (Uttarandhra). This massive investment is expected to generate around 1,88,000 employment opportunities, both direct and indirect, while several ancillary companies are expected to move their operations to Visakhapatnam. With a goal of establishing six gigawatts of data centers, large-scale investments are anticipated in the region. The establishment of the largest AI data hub outside the United States will usher in a new era of prosperity for Uttarandhra.

In the presence of Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Nara Lokesh, Google Cloud has announced plans to invest USD 15 billion over the next five years for the establishment of this AI Data Hub — a commendable initiative. India’s first 1-gigawatt-scale Data Center coming to Visakhapatnam is a matter of pride for Andhra Pradesh.

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu is striving to make Artificial Intelligence accessible to every household in the state. Minister Lokesh deserves special appreciation for his pivotal role in bringing such a monumental investment to Andhra Pradesh.

By 2030, Google will have invested ₹1.33 lakh crore (USD 15 billion) in Visakhapatnam through this project. The Visakhapatnam AI Data Hub will support Google services such as Gemini AI, Google Search, Google Workspace, YouTube, Cloud, and Gmail. From this hub, Google will deliver services not only to India but also to 12 other countries, including Singapore, Malaysia, and Australia. To enable this, Google will build a subsea cable landing station, providing high-speed connectivity via over 2 million miles of subsea cables, making Visakhapatnam a global connectivity hub.

This development will bring tremendous benefits to Visakhapatnam and Andhra Pradesh — boosting the local economy, generating direct and indirect employment, and strengthening the IT ecosystem. With an investment of ₹87,520 crore (around USD 10 billion), the project is expected to contribute an additional ₹10,518 crore annually to the state’s GDP during 2028–2032.

Visakhapatnam is set to evolve into India’s largest AI-driven Data Center, a Cloud and AI services hub, and an international digital gateway. Through the Cable Landing Station (CLS), international data connectivity will improve significantly, linking Visakhapatnam to key global digital networks such as Singapore, Australia, and Thailand.

The city’s infrastructure, educational institutions, and technical training facilities will advance considerably, creating new opportunities for youth skill development. With this, Visakhapatnam is poised to become a global IT and data hub, attracting further investments, enhancing revenue, and strengthening infrastructure.

Experts predict that while Mumbai is currently India’s primary data center hub, the new Visakhapatnam data center will operate with twice the capacity. Minister Lokesh’s ambition to transform Visakhapatnam into a major IT hub gets a huge boost from this project. It will be India’s first direct data center project and one of Asia’s largest infrastructure developments, playing a vital role in connecting Visakhapatnam to global internet traffic networks.

With gigawatt-level computing power, this data center campus will also spur significant energy infrastructure development, creating a long-term flow of business and resources for the state. Andhra Pradesh is thus poised to emerge as a global Data Tech Hub.

Bringing such a world-renowned company as Google to Andhra Pradesh is not an ordinary event — it is a milestone in technological advancement. Experts observe that with Google’s entry, an entire ecosystem of mid-size and small tech firms will emerge, creating a multiplier effect. The first and hardest step is attracting an investment of this scale — but for Chandrababu Naidu, who once convinced Microsoft founder Bill Gates, and for Lokesh, a visionary leader in the IT sector, this is another great accomplishment.

This initiative will open vast opportunities for the youth of Andhra Pradesh, providing high-quality jobs locally rather than forcing talent to move abroad. With Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu’s commitment to skill development, the state’s youth are set to benefit immensely.

As experts note, this project is not just about a data center — it is about building the future. Leadership is about vision, determination, and tireless effort. Just as people once failed to grasp the importance of “HITEC City” in Hyderabad — which later transformed the destiny of Telugu people — today’s Google Data Center project in Visakhapatnam is ten times more powerful, destined to redefine Andhra Pradesh’s future.

(The writer is Member of Parliament, Vizianagaram)