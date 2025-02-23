Fluctuating knowledge, skill, and attitude of civil servants

The role of civil servants in good governance has always been a subject of scrutiny, and in recent times, concerns about their fluctuating knowledge, skill and attitude have gained prominence. irrespective of the bitterness in observation of Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on civil servants, especially on the young bureaucrats, subtly suggesting change in their thought process. Heart of hearts, many in society, in their innermost feelings, strongly agree with him. Such an observation may be contentious, but they reflect a broader concern about the evolving ethos of civil service. Fluctuations in competence, ethical standards, and professional commitment of civil servants need to be analysed by drawing parallels with other democratic countries.

While working at Dr MCR HRD Institute as a Faculty Member three decades ago and being in charge of coordinating training of seven batches of ‘Assistant Collectors Under Training (ACUT)’ (Probationary IAS Officers allotted to erstwhile Andhra Pradesh), I experienced many interesting aspects of civil service. Further, having closely observed their logical career progression, qualitative and quantitative contribution (barring ‘negligible few’) as well as unstinted commitment in shaping the state with their initiatives, I differ sharply with Revanth Reddy’s observations.

However, on witnessing also closely many of the ‘Young Bureaucrats’ lacking in knowledge, skill and attitude required to discharge their functions, the observations made by CM Revanth Reddy are certainly valid. When training was identified as a priority area during CM Chandrababu Naidu time, a ‘Commitment Seeking’ three-day ‘Orientation to Management of Training’ (OMOT) module was designed, developed, and implemented for about 150 senior and (then) junior IAS, IPS Officers at Dr MCR HRD Institute. ‘Governing for Results (GFR)’ program for Civil Servants to identify ‘Change Agents’ in governance was also organised. These programmes with which I was associated in organizing, yielded significant results. A thought may be given for such programmes contextualising the current scenario.

Hitherto, either in LBSNAA Academic sessions in Policymaking, Land Management, Soft Skills, Project Management, National Security, E-Governance etc., or during the district training with their home cadres, the focus of civil servants training by and large has been on knowledge and skill but seldom on attitude. The ‘National Training Policy’ emphasized the need for ‘Attitudinal Training and Reorientation’ in changing organizational ambiance to help the ‘Civil Servants’ appreciate the ‘Imperatives of Democratic Society’ and helping in building up ‘High Standard of Integrity, Character, and Probity’ in professional life. Precisely this is where, the observation of CM Revanth Reddy regarding ‘Change in Thought Process of Civil Servant’ becomes significant. ‘Training for Ethics in Administration’ which will provide ‘Right Attitude and Direction’ to determine effectiveness of an individual is essential. Growing preoccupation with self-interest which implies lust for wealth, power, recognition, and erosion of work ethic is alarming. ‘Commitment, Responsibility, Responsiveness, and Accountability’ is slowly languishing. Unethical collusions, and host of favors of different kinds by Civil Servants have become rampant as reported in media, leading to erosion in the people’s trust in Civil Servants both at ‘Higher Levels’ and in ’Young Bureaucrats.’

This, we seldom see in the two largest democracies UK and USA. In UK, the civil service is structured to uphold ‘Neutrality, Accountability, and Professional Integrity.’ The ‘UK Civil Service Fast Stream Program’ designed to train future leaders, emphasizes ‘Ethics, Strategic Thinking, and Adaptability.’ The UK’s Civil Service Code enshrines values of honesty, integrity, objectivity, and impartiality, reinforcing an ethical framework that is crucial for governance. UK Civil Servants undergo specialized training in leadership, public administration, and policy analysis which align closely with 'Governing for Results' (MCRHRD) initiative but place a stronger emphasis on ethical decision-making and attitudinal transformation.

Political appointments often influence bureaucratic functioning in USA, unlike the UK and India, where civil servants enjoy more continuity and constitutional protection. In both India and the UK, training policies emphasize the need for attitudinal reorientation. The UK experience highlights the importance of ‘Ethical Training Modules’ incorporated at multiple stages of an officer’s career. India’s ‘National Training Policy’ acknowledges this but requires stronger implementation. The UK’s approach to public sector ethics, including independent oversight bodies such as the ‘Committee on Standards in Public Life’ serves as a model that India could adapt to reinforce ethical governance.

Political bosses before blaming Civil Servants lock, stock and barrel need introspection. Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in February 1999 addressing the ‘National Development Council’ meeting said: 'People often perceive the bureaucracy as an agent of exploitation rather than provider of service. Frequent and arbitrary transfers combined with limited effect are harming the work ethic, and lowering the morale of the honest officers. While expecting discipline and diligence from the administration, the political executive should self critically review its own performance. Unless we do this, we may not regain credibility in the eyes of the people.’

The 10th Five-Year Plan Approach paper mentioned that the government must ensure the long-term affordability of the civil service, and it must enforce procedures for rewarding and promoting merit and discipline to strengthen accountable and performance quality. Wayback in 1962 itself, VT Krishnamachari a distinguished Civil Servant, recommended for the expansion of the Indian Administrative Service cadre to meet the needs of economic and social development and inclusion of courses in rural development at LBSNAA.

When IK Gujral was Prime Minister an Action Plan with nine points for ‘Effective and Responsive Government’ was adopted in the Conference of Chief Ministers held on May 24, 1997, which among others included, improving the performance and integrity of the Civil Service, and stability of

Civil Servants’ tenures.

The conference noted that people-friendly and effective administration depends on cleansing of civil services at all levels, adherence to ethical standards, commitment to basic principles of the Constitution, and clear understanding of the relationship regulating the politicians and the civil servants.

CM Revanth Reddy’s reference to ’Young Bureaucrats’ demands honest further probing. Formation of new districts provided bigger roles to young IAS officers earlier than expected. For many of them with their inexperienced approach to matters of importance, and inadequate training on best practices it became ‘Attitudinally Difficult’ to adjust with ever-changing social conditions and political equations. Patel described ‘Steel Frame of the Country’ IAS Officers, after orthodox training in LBSNAA will undergo District Training in their allotted states before posted as Sub-Collectors in a sub division.

From Sub-Collector they become joint Collector, or ITDA Project Directors, and after seven or eight years (Now four-five years) become the District Collector, a pivotal as well as ‘Most Sought after Position.’ After serving as District Collectors for about a decade they move to capital either for secretariat or department or PSU posting or deputation to center. Promotion is based on seniority. Postings depend on individual’s caliber, capabilities, and proximity to the political boss. ‘The Best Position’ to reach will be that of ‘Chief Secretary.’ For this seniority is ‘Not the only Criteria.’ Once they leave the district, for the rest of the career, no direct contact with filed work unfortunately.

The accelerated career progression of ’Young Bureaucrats’ has presented both Opportunities and Challenges. ‘Shift from Probationary Roles to Decision-Making Positions’ in a short span is like a ‘Future Shock’ requiring enhanced training in Knowledge, Skill, and Attitude.

The ‘Continuous Professional Development’ programs, similar to the UK Civil Service-Learning framework, emphasis must be ‘Ethics and Attitude.’

Civil Servants’ Fluctuating Knowledge, Skill and Attitude is a concern, necessitating ‘Systematic Approach to Training.’ Notwithstanding Political Accountability, Civil Servants must be exposed to Robust Ethical Training, Structured Mentorship, and clearly defined Career Progression Policies. ‘Building An Ideal Governance Model’ that prioritizes ‘Ethical Administration’ for

‘Right Attitude’ and other competencies is essential. Integrating best practices, developing ‘Code of Ethics’ and Role Model Senior Bureaucrats and Politicians, enabling ’Young Bureaucrats’ to become efficient administrators and steadfast guardians of public trust is indispensable.