From a PM-in-waiting, this was peak arrogance

The West Bengal CM Ms Mamata Banerjee is reported to have skipped the meeting conducted by the PM at the Kalaikunda Air Force station near Kharagpur to assess the damages caused by the severe cyclonic stone Yass that hit the state recently. The meeting was skipped by Didi on the pretext of preoccupations. This is unwanted and uncalled for. She has no political decency. No state staff was too deputed to revive the PM. It is political arrogance at its height.

The State failed to comply to the protocol rules. It is an insult on the nation and the PM. The controversy at this point in time when the pandemic is at its peak could have well being avoided by Didi. For the simple reason that her former aide Suvendra Adhikari was also present had irked her. Didi should work in unison with the Centre to gets the work done. The state has to get vaccines, oxygen and compel for gold damages. She had won the recent elections with a thumbing majority does not qualify her to disrespect the PM of the nation. The violence that erupted in the aftermath of the elections in which over 17 lives were lost was act of brutality. TMC is establishing goonda Raj back in WB. Stopping of the Governor from visiting the riot hit places is unparliamentary. Didi should refrain from encouraging violence in the state. It will prove counterproductive in the days to come. She has to win a by-election in the near future. People should second get and nor punish her. She should use more restraint.

Sravana Ramachandran,Chennai

II

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has not distinguished herself by skipping the meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, held to assess the damage caused by Cyclone Yaas and to discuss relief measures. Banerjee and the West Bengal Chief Secretary were present at the venue of the review meeting but did not receive the Prime Minister. Banerjee arrived with officials after 30 minutes and presented a sheaf of papers containing the state government's assessment of the cyclone damage but walked out of the meeting within minutes, stating that she has to attend other official work. This is the second time in a week that the Mamata has turned her back on a meeting convened by the PM, and the arrogance has taken away the sheen from her win in the Assembly polls.

N J Ravi Chander, Bengaluru