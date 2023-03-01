G20 Summits are kickstart for Bharat to emerge as Viswa Guru in Amritha Kaal

Bharat stands at 5th largest economy in the world with Nominal GDP comprises for $ 3.47 trillion ( $ 11.67 Trillion ln PPP ) prior to introducing the Budget for the financial year 2023 - 24 where it was 9th position when Prime Minister Narendra Moditook charge in the year 2014 and expected to reach to 3rd position with in next two to three years as per the estimation of economists in the world thought the impact of the Covid19 poses challenges. Further, a mid of the global slowdown and uncertainties such as Ukraine war, Budget 2023 - 24 had been introduced by the Honourable Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman as per the aspirations of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to emerge Bharath as the "Vishwa Guru" in the next 25 years ( Amritha Kaal ) with Saptha Rishi concept.

If any one observes the Budget 2023 - 24 in true spirit, We can understand the direction of the Narendra Modi's path towards the $ 5 Trillion Economy through Gatishakti and Inclusiveness in the growth and development of all sections of the people in the country in the next 3 to 5 year and thereafter target to showcase Bharat as the 1st largest economy in the world by 100th Independence day of our Nation. As the world acknowledges the capacity of our Bharat that how it mitigates the Global challenges and uncertainties for last 8 years and most particularly during the Covid19 pandemic that brought all kind of supply network connections to a standstill across the globe.

Meanwhile, Bharat has obtained the chance to occupy the presidency chair of G20 when the entire globe needs a positive direction in this uncertain period. Entire world has witnessed that on the one hand, how the Bharat has responded when there was challenge against the sovereignty of the Nation after Balakot terror attack by Pakistan-based organisation and tit-for-tat response across the border to China without giving up for last 8 years and on the other hand, how the Bharat had responded by providing Covid19 indigenous vaccine for more than 100 countries in the world at free of cost and how did more than 7 Crore people safely landed to Bharat during the pandemic with "Operation Vande Bharat". How Bharat handled to safeguard our people to get them back safely during the Ukraine war and how Bharat responded to Turkey earthquake by the Narendra Modi-led union government. We gave the signals to the rest of the World that Bharat takes care of itself on its own and extends assistance to the rest of the World when it needs, these examples led "Bharat has influenced the influencers in the world".

The Group of Twenty (G20) was formed in 1999 by the top twenty largest economies in the world with a aim to attain the international economic and financial stability and it is annual summit commenced since 2008 to discuss the economics and other prevalent global issues. The G20 comprises of the countries of 19 largest economies in the world and European Union, which includes Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, Turkey, UK and USA along with the Spain as a permanent invitee. The power and strength of the G20 is, 85% of the Global Economic Output (GDP), 75% of global trade and 60% of the World's population.

At present entire world needed the direction for safe and secured economy and growth from the existing global uncertainties and challenges, at this juncture Bharat has obtained the opportunity to hold the G20 summit as in the capacity of presidency when there is huge stress in all countries' economies across the globe due to Ukraine war, global economy slowdown chasing almost the every country prior to resolving their adverse impact of Covid19. The most appreciable point is, entire world had recognised the better performance of Bharat under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for last 8 years when compared with all other leaders across the globe. Bharat has influenced the influencers, Most particularly 220 doses of Covid19 indigenous vaccination was offered free of cost in the country and assisted with the free vaccination for more than 100 countries, Free food grains under Gareeb Kalyan Anna Yojana has been extended for more than 80 Crore people in the country for 32 months and it extended for the next 12 months. More than 27 lakh crores got assisted with DBT system through 47.51 crore Jandhan accounts by linking through technology with Aadhaar - UIDAI without leakage, Ayushman Bharat for the security of health for 10.74 Crore BPL families consists of 50 Crore individuals have been benefiting in the country. Apart from this, nearly 10 Crores LPG connections assisted for ease of cooking for women in BPL families under PM Ujjwala Yojana, nearly 3 Crores House holds electrified with free metered connections for poor in villages with a aim for 100% electrification of village house holds under Saubhagya - Pradhana Mantri Sahaj Bijili Har Ghar Yojana, 37 Crores LED Bulbs distributed under Unnat Jyoti by Affordable LEDs for All ( Ujala ). Prime Minister Narendra Modi's priority on Skill India and Digital India is for upgrading the Quality of services on par with International standards and even much better for our products and services with Make in India as a model for generating the employment opportunities with the aim of Atmanirbhar Bharath.

In addition to the above, Gati Shakti Yojana Infrastructure Projects, such as Roads by NHAI, Railway lines along with the project works of Sagaramala and Bharath Mala were carried at higher pace of speed during the Lock downs by the Union Government to provide the employment opportunities during the uncertainties of Covid19 and thereafter. As far as NHAI is concerned, Length of National Highways have been raised more than 55% for last 8 years when compared with length of the highways since independence to till 2014. As on April, 2014 the total length of the highways were 91,287 KMs since Independence and it has now extended nearly up to 1,50,000 KMs as on 31st December, 2022. Already, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had inaugurated 4 line 296 KMs and Project cost of Rs. 7,667 Crores Bundelkhand Express way and Delhi - Mumbai Express way with a length of 1350 KMs 8 line road, Costs One Lack Crore, first phase was inaugurated few days ago. In addition to this, Surat to Chennai Express way construction is in progress with a length of 6 line 1,271 KMs, Costs around 50,000 Crores to complete it by 2025 with a aim to connectivity of National Highway Road form North to South of our Country in a stretch. As per the information, Union Government investing more than 11 Lack crores to complete the existing highway projects in the coming 5 years. Apart from this, Railways, Airports and Seaports and other Infrastructure facilities growth in our country is moving ahead for next 10 Years with sustainable inclusive growth.

Now Bharat has been handling G20 summit 200 meetings distinctly in 56 cities to show the diversity of our country to the entire world to exchange our traditions, customs and culture to exhibit Bharat as the destination for ancestral civilised culture with modern outlook, delicious food with the Millates is the special attraction to the Invitees across the globe. Though 20 top countries have been participating in the summit, but more than 170 Countries are interested in it even though they are not part in the G20. Hence, Prime Minster will address all the countries interested for the solution from the current obstacles. There are five important reasons, which have been activated the Bharat as active in G20, those are 1) More Partnership with the world for the development of Investments, Technology, Market, Systems, Resources for the development of our Nation 2) Bharat as the Global workplace as the talented skill of us have huge potential demand in the world 3) To envisage the Environment, Terrorism and Maritime security 4) Competition among the countries, International politics etc., Bharat should not keep aloof in it and we should active and 5) Ours is oldest civilisations, in the present changing world our traditions and practices are cope up with the world, Eg: Yoga had been promoted as International sign through UN and this year had been announced as the International Millates Year

The First G20 meeting was held in Bengaluru and every one had recognised the risk of the Global Debt stress and Current priority of the G20 summit is Derisk the Economy of the world since Ukraine war disrupted the supply chain, it causes the raise in fuel prices which is consequence of raise in the fertilisers cost along with the cost of other supplies that was reasoned to shoot up the food prices and the inflation. Before this, Covid19 uncertainty adversely impacted on the dependency of other countries on their needs due to lockdowns. Apart from this, climate and environmental issues showing the priority for Green Finance, Health related issues post Covid19, Financing block to Terrorism, Trust and transparency became the big question after Artificial Intelligence exists as a vulnerable technology. At this negative period for the entire world, Bharat has exhibited 7% growth for the current financial year and estimated 6.5% growth for the year 2023 - 24 which is far ahead then any other country in the world and it is forecasted that Bharat GDP will be 15% in the World GDP and World is striving the Bharat for ready to give direction to the world after attained Global respect on the handling the Covid19 efficiently by the PM Narendra Modi led Union Government.

Finally, G20 summit is the opportunity for us to connect our heritage, culture, traditions and customs to the invitees and visitors across the globe and boost the economic opportunity in future during the Amrit Kaal ( Next 25 Years ) to play vital role in the World Economy. Now Bharat has been changed as Job provider from the previous status of Job seeker as US president acknowledged the Air India is going to provide more than a million jobs in the America in the 44 States will be the stepping stone to emerge the Bharat as Viswa Guru in the next 25 years. No doubt, at this present positive environment in the Bharat during the global uncertainty, the ongoing G20 Summit in the Bharat will be the Kick Start to become Viswa Guru during the Amrit Kaal.