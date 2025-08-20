Inspired by the ‘Janmabhoomi’ spirit, ‘P-4’ poised to set societal benchmark

There is a pressing need to uplift the most backward sections of society if Andhra Pradesh must progress. The economically stable and generous people must adopt poor families, enabling them to stand on their own feet. This innovative program is not just about providing temporary help but bringing permanent transformation into the lives of the poor.

On January 1, 1997, the Janmabhoomi program was launched by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu of the then undivided Andhra Pradesh, with the inspirational song “Let us all go to our Janmabhoomi – to repay at least a part of the debt of mother’s milk.”

That soul-stirring song became a people’s anthem and resonated across the Telugu land. Janmabhoomi soon emerged as an unprecedented people’s movement in the State’s history. With people’s participation, awareness spread in every village, and both individually and collectively, people contributed to development. It was a historic initiative that secured a special place in the developmental history of Andhra Pradesh.

Chandrababu Naidu’s vision was that citizens themselves should take responsibility for improving their villages, towns, and wards. That idea took shape, courtesy of Janmabhoomi. It laid strong foundations for grassroots development. People voluntarily became partners in the progress of their localities. It became a platform where officials and citizens sat face-to-face and solved problems together.

Through shramadanam (voluntary labour), monetary donations, and suggestions ensured direct participation of the citizens. Villages and towns were infused with new enthusiasm, civic issues were resolved quickly, and the spirit of selfless service gathered momentum.

People flocked in large numbers to take part. It was not just a government scheme, but a great movement that made citizens active partners in governance, fulfilling Naidu’s dream. He instilled the feeling “Our Village – Our Responsibility” in the people. Based on a similar Janmabhoomi spirit, saw the grand launch of “P-4” program by Chandrababu Naidu. The novel scheme is aimed at poverty eradication through people’s cooperation, support from compassionate individuals, and participation of economically stable sections. His vision is to see a society free from poverty. To realize this dream, he has initiated the great mission called P-4 (People, Public, Private Partnership).

Already, the process of identifying “Margadarsis” (mentors) and “Bangaru Kutumbalu” (Golden Families) is underway. The government has identified around one lakh Margadarsis and 9.37 lakh Golden Families. Officials are eagerly looking forward to Margadarsis who are willing to adopt poor families. Many of the most deprived families in remote villages and towns have already been identified. Steps are being taken swiftly to ensure these families receive complete support and lasting change in their living conditions. Out of respect, these families have been named Golden Families. Plans include employment generation, livelihood opportunities, and even providing basic amenities.

The P-4 scheme is set to become the best program in the country. It provides a sustainable solution to poverty eradication – not just subsidies, but by ensuring financial self-reliance. It focuses on creating self-employment opportunities, and comprehensive development in health, education, housing, and employment.

Children from poor families will have access to higher levels through education. Naidu strongly believes that poverty eradication is possible only through a blend of government schemes, private sector cooperation, and public participation.

Unemployed youth will be given skill development training, loans, and subsidies for self-employment. Women’s empowerment will be promoted through special encouragement to women’s groups and employment opportunities in industries.

CSR projects will be utilised for rural development. Each poor family will be continuously monitored until they are lifted out of poverty, with improvements tracked in their economic, social, and educational status. The focus is not on merely giving money but ensuring families become self-reliant. The program adopts one family at a time, with comprehensive solutions to their problems. The success of this initiative rests mainly on people’s participation. Through P-4, poverty will be gradually eradicated, ensuring every family has a minimum income, children get quality education, families gain economic security, and society achieves equality.

If successful, this program will guide Andhra Pradesh toward holistic development. It will provide a comprehensive solution to the persistent problem of poverty, and only Naidu, with his farsighted vision, could conceive such a scheme.

The P-4 program, conceptualized by him, is a monumental initiative designed to transform the fate of the poor. Poverty eradication does not mean just giving ₹1000 or ₹2000 to someone; it means bringing permanent change in their lives. While some leaders use poverty for political gain, Naidu is genuinely working for its eradication through P-4.

In his own Kuppam constituency, the Chief Minister has personally adopted 250 families. His goal is to completely eradicate poverty in Andhra Pradesh by 2029.

Inspired by this vision, I am writing letters to Telugu associations across India and abroad, urging them to support this great mission that strives for poverty eradication, once and for all. Just as Janmabhoomi became a historic program with people’s cooperation, today P-4 too will stand as one of the finest schemes in the nation with the support of Margadarsis.

It will provide a comprehensive solution to conquering poverty and Naidu will remain the only farsighted leader who made it possible. There is no doubt that the P-4 program will set a welcome precedent in the entire country.

(The writer represents Vizianagaram in the Lok Sabha)