Jagan scores on the medical front

The statesmanly vision and foresight of AP CM Y.S.Jagan, to create 16 health hubs and 16 medical colleges, superspeciality hospitals in 13 districts plus 3 corporations in the state of AP ,within a span of next three yrs , in these difficult times is highly commendable. ( Jagan moots 16 health hubs, 29,May ). It is the badly felt need of the people in these pandemic times. post bifurcation , the Telugu people are forced to go to cities like Hyderabad and Bengaluru ,or CMC Vellore, for advanced medical treatment and facilities at huge cost. This major health need of the people was evidently neglected by the TDP government,in the last 5 years.

However, there is no crying over spilt milk ,as the caring GOAP has embarked on a grand plans for Arogyandhra and according to the same , the people will have super speciality hospital at affordable cost in their district Head quarters only. Hope and pray that AP will become a top medical destination in the country soon.

P H Hema Sagar,Secunderabad

II

The Jagan Mohan Reddy government in AP has taken a good initiative by proposing 16 health hubs across the state to promote health care. The proposed hubs will come up in districts head quarters and other corporations including Vijayawada and Rajahmundry

These hubs will be developed under public and private partnership in 30 to 40 acres land. The private firms or people which/who can invest Rs 100 crore in three years will be given 5 acre land free of cost in which they can develop super speciality hospitals. Through this the government wants to develop tertiary health care in the state. The vulnerability in the health sector came to surface following the outbreak of coronavirus.

It is because of developing of Hyderabad as metropolitan city even at the cost other cities especially in Andhra region by the successive CMs of United AP. So,the people of AP have been facing troubles to get quality treatment during pandemic. For which Andhra people have to go either Hyderabad or Bangalore or Chennai. In the recent past TS government was very adamant and refused allow ambulances to carry patients to hospitals located in Hyderabad, following which some patients died at AP and TS borders.If we don't want to repeat the same fate in future, it is time to develop tertiary health sector in AP. The AP government is focusing on the same by promoting not only health hubs but also starting medical colleges in every district. With this robust health facilities will come up in AP very soon.

Pratapa Reddy Yaramala, Tiruvuru