Making Telugu Akademi a gateway for world culture

The Telugu Akademi was conceived and shaped by an eminent intellectual and acclaimed multi-lingual scholar and the than educational minister of Andhra Pradesh, P V Narasimha Rao. Since its inception in 1968, it has grown by leaps and bounds, because of astute policies adopted by some of its former directors who apart from publishing text books in various subjects up to under graduate studies also published standard books in various other subjects to benefit scholars and those appearing for competitive examinations. Because of this, the academy achieved more than Rs 300 crore surplus money which can be utilised for the promotion of International Institute of Telugu Studies.



The famous ruler of Vijayanagara empire, Srikrishna Devarayalu, was proficient both in Telugu and Kannada, but he opined that Telugu was be the best of national languages. An eminent explorer and traveler to Vijayanagara empire, an Italian by name Nicola de Conti called Telugu 'Italian of the East' as the words in Telugu language end with vowels just like those in Italian. Rabindranath Tagore, India's great poet and Noble laureate, also felt Telugu as sweetest language of India.

For many centuries number of Sanskrit books were translated into Telugu, but, Potana's Andhra Maha Bhagavatam was translated into Sanskrit due to its flowery and sweet language. Many other works of Telugu authors were also translated from Telugu to Sanskrit. This only shows the importance of Telugu and its richness in India and the world.

Telugu is spoken by more than 10 crores of Telugu people in Telugu states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. There are also eight crores more living in various parts of India and different countries of the world. Telugu is considered to be the 15th largest language spoken in the world. But Telugu people living in other states of India and different parts of the world are in dire need of Telugu primary readers and other relevant books.

Telangana CM KChandrashekar Rao whose proficiency in Telugu has not only substance but all brain and heart has an opportunity to make Telugu one of the richest languages of the world. He held World Telugu Conference at Hyderabad in 2017. The conference drew the Telugu people from all over India and different parts of World. It was one of the great events that too took place in Telangana. It is time for the Telangana government to propagate the rich Telugu language and culture all over the world.

During its 53 years of existence, Telugu Akademi has published text books for nearly 600 subjects in all courses from Intermediate to the university level. It also published a number of books required for those appearing in Telugu for competitive examinations. It is essential for any Telugu institute to have a translation wing. Such a translation wing will enable the institute to publish the best books of the world available in English and other languages. For this the institute should engage eminent scholars who have rich knowledge in their subjects. The proposed institute should also publish Telugu primers for the benefit of Telugu students living in other parts of India and abroad. It should also publish standard books in Telugu its Arts, Culture and History. It should also publish bilingual monthly magazine in English and Telugu for the benefit of overseas Telugus.

It has conducted innumerable seminars on famous writers and poets like Jashua and others. The proceedings of the seminar were published as books. The Academy also offered big prize money to many reputed scholars.

The new body can publish a unique research book "Telangana Vignana Sarvaswam" (Telugu Encycopedia). The preparation of this book requires efforts of many scholars who are adept in Language, Literature, History, Arts, Society, Culture and Heritage and development in science and technology till to date.

The proposed institute can digitize the valuable dictionaries and other famous works in Telugu. It can also establish chairs in the name of famous poets of Telugu like Palkuriki Somanna and another popular poet of Telangana Bammera Potana, and later day evolutionary poets like Dasharathi, Kaloji and Jnanpeet Award winning poet Dr CNarayana Reddy.

The Institute can also grant fellowships to researchers in various facets of Telugu language and culture. This will encourage many Telugu scholars to prove their mettle.

Famous historian late Puttaparti Srinivasacharyulu had stated that Telangana was a gateway to Telugu culture. According to him, Telangana excelled in arts, culture and heritage. The establishment an International Institute of Telugu Studies will pave the way for Telangana to become a gateway for Telugu culture in the entire world.

Already a number of institutions and persons in other states and even other countries have shown abundant interest in the proposed institute. Now it only needs the assent of the CM to become a reality. In fact the Telangana Government need not spend any money from its treasury as Telugu Akademy has surplus money. The Akademy was also allotted 4 acres in Ramantapur in Hyderabad city by Osmania University. This can be utilised for construction of not only the proposed Telugu Institute of International Studies but also institutes of Culture, Literary and Arts.

(Writer is Former Director, Telugu Akademi)