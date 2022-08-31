Munugode bypoll: 3 options for civil society

The by-election to Munugode assembly segment, necessitated by the resignation of a Congress MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy, has turned out to be a life and death challenge for all political parties in Telangana. The ruling TRS is determined to break the jinx by preventing the BJP from repeating by-pollfeats at Huzurabad and Dubbaka while the saffron party is hell-bent on bagging the seat to create a psychological impact on Telangana voters in the run-up to the general elections to be held in a year. The Congress, on the other hand, wishes to retain the seat to establish that the grand old party is still a force to reckon with despite the fact that TRS decimated it beyondrecovery. The CPI, which won the seat five times thanks to the popularity enjoyed by a mass leader Ujjini Narayana Rao, surprised everyone by joining hands with the ruling TRS. The BSP, spearheaded by a former IPS officer Dr. RS Praveen Kumar, and the YSRTP, led by the former Chief Minister YS Rajasekhar Reddy's daughter YS Sharmila, are going to test their waters at Munugode, once a hotbed for Maoists' activities. A good number of activists chose the ballot over the bullet and joined the mainstream.

The by-election, being held one year before the general elections, is seen as a game-changer, a turning point, or a semi-final by political leaders but in my view, it is yet another litmus test for democracy and rule of law. Political parties of all hues are making a mockery of democracy through by-elections. Much before the Election Commission's notification, two political behemoths- Chief Minister K.Chandrasekhar Rao and Union Home Minister Amit Shah-addressed two costly mammoth rallies.

The TRS and the Congress are very carefully considering the 'weight' of their prospective candidates to take on the wealthy opponent, Rajagopal Reddy. Logically, political parties should pick up a candidate from Goud or Mudiraj or Madiga or Yadav communities that constitute over 60 percent of the constituency but winning horses from the Reddy community are considered by the BJP's rivals. The State Congress leadership is in a dilemma regarding the candidature of Palvai Sravanthi Reddy, daughter of a five-time MLA late Govardhan Reddy, from the monetary angle. Rajagopal Reddy can't be taken on with empty pockets. One of the fiercest agitators of the Telangana movement, Palle Ravi Kumar Goud, a senior journalist, too pins hopes but the Congress leadership is unable to understand how he can match the opponents financially. There is no dearth of funds for the TRS to retain this 'highly prestigious' seat. In a nutshell, the Munugode by-poll is all about money and its colour is pure black.

Do we care for Munugode?

By-elections are held to fill the vacancy caused by the death or resignation of a member. But, it is evident that the BJP, which is trying hard to make inroads into Telangana, is using this to create a narrative to impact the voters across the State that its popularity is on the rise. Notwithstanding the fact that public money, scrupulously paid by taxpayers, is going to drains when the sitting MLA once decides to resign from his Assembly membership and contest from the same constituency as a BJP candidate in the by-election. The new norm created by the ruling party is to pump huge money in various forms into such constituencies to win the by-poll by hook or crook only to show its supremacy. The official machinery, especially the police, is used to win the race and silence the opponents. Impressed by the money pumped by the government into Huzurabad constituency during the by-poll, it is reported that voters of various other constituencies demanded their sitting MLAs to resign to ensure a by-poll. It has become a way to ensure the development of the constituencies and those who ditched people with their resignations are taking credit for the plethora of developmental activities launched by the government on war footing to win by-elections.

The 'Universal Declaration on Democracy', adopted by the United Nation's inter-parliamentary council at its 161st session at Cairo on September 16, 1997, observes that democracy is a basic right of citizenship to be exercised under conditions of freedom, equality, transparency and responsibility, with due respect for the plurality of views, and in the interest of the polity. All these ideals are pooh-poohed by all political parties in their mad fight to win by-elections. Barring the BSP's Dr.Praveen Kumar, no other leader is advocating people against selling their vote for material benefits. "Vallichhindi teesukondi, mana partyki veyandi (accept the stuff offered by other parties but vote for our party)," is the clarion call given by top leaders in public meetings.

Sadly, there is no debate, let alone resistance, on this kind of diabolic attitude of political parties. I don't know what those surrendered Moaists are thinking about this kind of democracy but the silence of educated youth, students of universities, professors, professionals, intelligentsia, and other taxpayers is unbearably deafening. Hard-core fans of democracy are also not talking about electoral malpractices of this magnitude. This nonchalant attitude emboldens politicians to treat the election as a business and a tool to make a heavy profit after winning it by hook or crook.

Three options in place

The civil society, a dynamic force that played a catalyst role during the Telangana movement, remained a supine spectator when black money and liquor flew during the Huzurabad by-poll in the second half of 2021. Perhaps for the first time, voters were allegedly paid somewhere between Rs.10,000 to Rs.15,000 per vote. It broke all the records in the country, I believe. Irked by the lesser amounts paid by the miser second rung leaders, some voters ventured out to stage a dharna demanding a 'fair deal' in the by-poll. All major political parties are all set to break the record at Munugode. In this backdrop, the civil society has three options before it.

First, enjoy the fun. Leaders of all three major parties, one regional and two national, would make a beeline to Munugode to mesmerise voters with all kinds of promises, and for sure money and liquor will flow till the polling day. The TRS would promise a moon while lampooning the BJP high command. The BJP reciprocates with wonderful promises while making large-scale corruption allegations against KCR and his family. Money bags, liquor bottles, and other bounties meant for distribution will be sieged in an unprecedented way. Let's sit back and watch all developments. Let's enjoy the interesting slanging match. It is in fact fun unlimited.

Second, raise your voice. Don't tolerate this nonsense anymore. Put your foot down and make use of all resources at your disposal to condemn the political tamasha and murder of democracy. Don't hesitate to talk about the political black magic of the unscrupulous politicians and write a blog or make a post on your social media handles. Shame the leaders who distribute money by naming them, if you have a gall. If you are really very serious about our democracy, find time to make a visit to the beautiful villages of Munugode during weekends along with your friends to educate voters against accepting money and liquor during the election. I, as a journalist who extensively covered Nalgonda district for seven years, can vouch for the sweetheart of locals and the beauty of villages. Lo and behold, you would get unbelievable number of likes and forwards for the pics and posts of your 'save democracy mission.' If you make a regular visit to the constituency till the election gets over as part of the 'personal social responsibility' (PSR) to make gullible people understand the perils involved in selling their votes, you may get some press coverage besides great satisfaction. Expose the electoral malpractices that you find out and write to EC and other agencies about the atrocities committed by politicos.

Three, demand for an auction of the Munugode seat. See, all political parties are willing to spend crores of rupees to win Munugode seat. What about auctioning the seat for the common good? It goes like the following.

Let the government fix a rate for the Munugode seat based on the approximate amount all political parties put together likely to spend from now on. It may be between Rs.4,000 to 5,000 crores. Conduct open bidding with all political parties and interested groups at Nalgonda collectorate to decide the winner. For instance, if a person partaking in the auction doesn't mind to seal the deal by paying Rs.4500 crores on the spot, the election got over. He or she will be the winner of Munugode by-poll.We have successfully avoidedhuge poll expenses (poll staff, security etc) that goes from the public exchequer. Out of the Rs.4500 crore, the TRS government may love to use Rs.1500 crore to pay employees' salaries on time for next month or it can transfer money for beneficiaries of its choice. The remaining amount may be spent on constructing two to three world-class government hospitals and schools in the Munugode constituency. In case the 'Munugode experiment'succeeds, we can sell the wonderful idea as 'Telangana Model' to the country to ensure auctioning of MLA and MP seats across the country to avoid electoral malpractices besides generating huge money to be spent on developmental activities.

Being the custodians of democracy, all concerned citizens should come forward to collectively save it from the dirty politicians and unscrupulous elements.

(The author, a PhD in Communication and Journalism, is a senior journalist, journalism educator and communication consultant)

(The opinions expressed in this column are that of the writer. The facts and opinions expressed here do not reflect the views of The Hans India)