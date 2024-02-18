My life is my students

Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT), one of the most popular universities in India and a sought-after destination for professional education, has become the top choice for students among self-financing institutions for it stands true to its commitment of unlocking limitless possibilities. The exponential yet organic growth of the university, from a skill training institute to a globally acclaimed institution of excellence, has happened in a short span of about 25 years. The university has not only put Odisha on the map as an education hub but has had a significant impact on the socio-economic landscape, transforming Bhubaneswar into a vibrant and thriving city.

KIIT spans an impressive 36 square kilometres, with infrastructure and facilities second to none, creating an environment conducive to learning, growth, and holistic development. The academic standards at KIIT are top-notch, with a globally competitive curriculum, cutting-edge labs, hands-on learning, and distinguished faculties from India and abroad. The environment in and around the university, with its 'home away from home' accommodations, exchange programs, and a vibrant student activity centre make it an attractive destination for aspiring students.

KIIT’s impeccable placement record, bolstered by strong industry connections, underscores the brand that has been painstakingly built and nurtured over the years. The sports infrastructure and a plethora of extracurricular activities foster an environment where students can explore and develop diverse skills, embrace fitness and pursue sports alongside their academic pursuits.

Nationally, KIIT has carved out a prestigious position, earning the 16th spot in the National Institute Ranking Framework (NIRF), Government of India. Moreover, the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) has bestowed upon KIIT an A++ grade, underlining its excellence in education as recognised by the Ministry of Education, Government of India. Internationally, its acclaim continues to grow.

The Times Higher Education World University Rankings for 2024 positions KIIT in the 601-800 rank band globally. In the field of Computer Science Engineering, the institute shines, ranking between 301 and 400. Among young universities, it holds a position between 151 and 200. KIIT’s affiliations speak volumes about its quality and global reach. It is accredited by IET, UK, and ABET of USA, ensuring that its curriculum and pedagogy meet international standards. The engineering programme of KIIT University has received accreditation from the National Board of Accreditation (NBA) in Tier 1 Format, recognised by the Washington Accord.

I started KIIT in the early 90s with a modest sum of Rs 5000, equivalent to about a hundred dollars at the time, and its evolution today demonstrates how vision and perseverance can create an institution of great standing. Despite my busy schedule, I never miss an opportunity to interact with and motivate the students. My life, defined by sacrifices made in the pursuit of education and social service, serves as a resonant narrative for students and faculty alike.

As I reflect on KIIT's journey towards excellence, I find that its essence lies beyond mere rankings and affiliations. When I founded KIIT, I envisioned it as a community-centric institution grounded in humanism and compassion. This philosophy forms the bedrock of KIIT’s culture, propelling us forward on our quest for greatness.

Today, it is evident in every aspect of campus life, from the look and feel of the university, green cover, quality of the hostel facilities, academics to the individual care taken of each student. It has made KIIT as the most student-friendly and parent-friendly university. I have given my life, blood and sweat to the institution and its success. I have devoted my life to the betterment of the students. My life is my students.

It is very satisfying to me that students at KIIT cherish their each interaction with me, capturing moments in selfies, autographs, and sometimes traditional gestures of respect by touching my feet (although I don’t allow it), shaking hands and flocking to take lessons from me. They see me as a role model, not just for my achievements but for my simplicity and integrity. My attire – a simple shirt, denim, sandals, and a Reynolds pen – reflect my philosophy and is deeply liked by the students. Parents are satisfied with the academic journey of their wards at KIIT and the future that KIIT ensures and have not faced any difficulties at KIIT and thereafter.

KIIT continues to set higher standards in education, shaping the future of young minds and the nation. It stands as a shining example of how vision, commitment, and leadership can transform the educational landscape and future of millions. As the journey of each student at KIIT unfolds, our student centric ethos resonates deeply, echoing the warmth and affection that defines this unique educational family. It serves as a reminder that once you are a KIITian, you are always a part of this ever-welcoming, ever-evolving family imbued with a sense of belonging, perfectly encapsulating the spirit of KIIT.

(Writer is Founder, KIIT &KISS, Bhubaneswar)