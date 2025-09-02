Nara Chandrababu Naidu: A three-decade journey of reform

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, who at the age of 45 years took office as the youngest Chief Minister of a unified Andhra Pradesh in 1995, marks three decades of service on Monday. Having served four times as Chief Minister, Naidu is known for his visionary approach to governance, focusing on economic uplift and holistic development.

His administration has prioritised economic reforms, attracting significant investments. Over the last year alone, Andhra Pradesh has secured investments worth Rs 9.34 lakh crore, with investors citing the state’s industry-friendly policies. Indeed, his focus on creating a conducive business environment has been the cornerstone of his economic strategy.

A key part of his vision is the “One Family, One Entrepreneur” initiative, which aims to foster economic development for all sections of society. This builds on his earlier policy of promoting “one techie for each family,” a strategy that contributed to Hyderabad’s growth as a major IT hub.

Now, he is determined to develop Amaravati as a “Quantum Valley,” a hub for quantum computing and advanced technology.

A strong advocate of infrastructure development, Naidu is committed to completing the Polavaram project, which he deems as the “lifeline of Andhra Pradesh”, by 2027-end.

He has also championed river linking, a vision he believes will bring prosperity to all regions. The Pattiseema lift irrigation scheme, commissioned in 2018, stands as a testament to this, successfully linking Godavari and Krishna rivers.

In the agricultural sector, Naidu is encouraging farmers to adopt natural farming practices to meet global standards. These efforts have yielded results, with the state attracting investments of Rs 9,000 crore in the food processing sector last year. The Chief Minister has a history of introducing groundbreaking reforms. He launched DWCRA groups, an early form of self-help groups that have since been replicated nationwide. His administration also brought services to the public’s doorstep through initiatives like Prajala Vaddaku Palana and Janmabhoomi, which encouraged community involvement in village development

The current government also utilises technology for public service delivery, offering 700 public services through the WhatsApp-based “Mana Mitra” platform.

Naidu’s commitment to social welfare is evident in his focus on the Backward Classes (BC), Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and minorities, with schemes aimed at their educational and economic uplift. He has also ensured representation for women and BCs in local administration through reservations in local bodies.

Under Naidu’s leadership, the state has become a power-surplus state. His bold reforms in the power sector have increased the state’s power generation capacity from 5,634 MW to 10,695 MW, a 90 per cent growth. He is now promoting solar and wind energy to advance green energy initiatives.

Looking ahead, Naidu is steering Andhra Pradesh toward Swarnandhra 2047, a vision to transform the state into a $2.4 trillion economy and make it poverty-free by 2047, aligning with the national Viksit Bharat 2047 goal. He also plans to leverage the state’s 1,000-km-long coastline to develop it into a logistics hub by focusing on ports and airports.

Naidu, often seen as a brand for IT and development, is prioritising education and skill development to transform Andhra Pradesh into a knowledge economy state.