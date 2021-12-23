Only 19 States have laws on ground water

New Delhi: : Only 19 States/UTs have enacted legislation for management of ground water and among them, the legislation was only partially implemented in four States while in six other states, its enactment was pending for various reasons, a Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report said. "The Department of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation had in 2005 circulated a Model Bill to all the states/UTs for regulation and development of ground water and to enable the states to enact Ground Water Legislation," the report on "Ground Water Management and Regulation: Union Government, Department of Water Resources, River Development & Ganga Rejuvenation" tabled in the Parliament on Tuesday said.

The report contains the observations of the Performance Audit of Ground Water Management and Regulation for the period 2013-18. Apart from the 19 States aforementioned, as of December 2019, the remaining States/UTs had not taken action to enact legislation for ground water. "The lack of clear guidelines from the Department impacted the legislations implemented by the States," the report said. However, the Model Bill was under review (December 2019) as per the suggestions of NITI Aayog.

Water being a State subject, the legislation for regulation and development of ground water is to be enacted by the state governments/UTs. However, the regulation of ground water utilisation is done both at the Central and state levels. At the apex level, the Department of Water Resources is allocated with overall planning and policy making for the development of ground water resources and establishment of utilisable resources.

The CAG report also said that deficiencies were observed in schemes of some states, such as delay in completion of schemes, ground water level data not analysed before recommending proposals for construction of tube wells (Bihar), delay in finalisation of project on Ground Water Recharge action plan (Delhi), shortfall in the activities of State Ground Water Conservation Mission, lag in achievement of targets for implementing the use of sprinkle irrigation (Uttar Pradesh), etc.

Among the recommendations, it said, the Department may take expeditious action to revise the Model Bill and also pursue with the remaining states for bringing comprehensive laws/regulations to deal with ground water management.