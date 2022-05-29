Our judiciary is above reproach

Our judiciary system is one of the best in the world.So far, our courts have delivered many sensational, landmark, and epoch-making judgements since our Independence. Our democracy has now reached a point where the intervention of Judiciary has become imminent in many cases and issues as the only hope for the people.The recent developments proved this point beyond doubt.

May 11, 2022, would go down into the annals of our history as a 'Red Letter Day' for our Judiciary system.That day our Supreme Court ordered the suspension of the operation of the section 124A of the IPC, paving way to the release from jail of many journalists, scholars, human rights activists who have been detained illegally under that draconian section of sedition.It is undoubtedly a bold decision on the part of our Apex Court and a former Union Law Minister rightly termed it as "An act of Judicial Statesmanship."

Again in the Gyanvapi mosque case also the Supreme Court showed seminal maturity when upholding the decision of the Varanasi District Court and at the same time allowing Muslims to offer prayers in the mosque. It later has asked the District Court to complete the trial in the sensational case shows how the Apex Court doesn't unnecessarily intervene in the proceedings of a case and in the freedom of lower courts.

This ensures free Judiciary and fair justice,the two vital elements for the success of a democracy. In the Disha case also,it must be said in the very outset that the perpetrators of that heinous crime deserved the capital punishment and it must have been handed down through a proper judicial process.But,alas,that didn't happen, the Supreme Court felt.

The judicial commission formed by it to probe into the encounter of the four accused proved the Apex Court right.In its report submitted to the Court, the Commission termed the encounter as "fake". Accordingly, the Supreme Court has lost no time in asking the Telangana High Court to complete the legal procedure in the case wherein about 10 police personnel involved in the encounter.

It is evident that in all these three cases, the Fundamental Rights guaranteed by the Constitution have been infringed and the Judiciary has rightly and timely stepped in to correct the course of justice.There are people who may view these acts of the Supreme Court as 'Judicial Activism'.In spite of its limitations,burdens,and hurdles,our judiciary always tries to establish "the rule of law" and hence it is our only silver lining these days.

M Somasekhar Prasad,

Hyderabad