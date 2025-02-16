Paris AI meet weighs risks and rewards

An objective analysis of the ‘Opening Address’ of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in ‘AI Action Summit in Paris’ on February 11,2025, unequivocally reveals, ‘Multifaceted Imperatives and Implications’ and future benefits to the universe and mankind at large from Artificial Intelligence. Modi’s way of presentation speaks of a fresh dawn of ‘Artificial Intelligence’ marking a turning point in human civilisation, akin to the invention of the printing press or the industrial revolution, yet exponentially more transformative. In his characteristic style, Modi outlined a forward-looking, multi-dimensional approach to AI, positioning it as a force for global good rather than tool of control.

As the world stands at crossroads, or ‘To be or Not To be’ the emphasis should no longer be about, whether AI will shape the future, but how we, as custodians of progress, will shape AI itself. In this context, the ‘AI Action Summit 2025 in Paris’ became a historic moment of reflection, responsibility, and resolve. It is a ‘Significant Initiative for AI Global Framework.’ Co-chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron, the summit was not just a dialogue among nations but a dialogue between humanity and its technological destiny. From governance to ethics, from sustainability to accessibility, from security to innovation, from economics to social development, impact on jobs and workforce, AI’s carbon footprint (infrastructure emissions associated with AI) etc., every facet of AI’s impact was meticulously addressed in its absolute brevity.

The profound question now asked is: Can AI be harnessed as a ‘Force for Collective Good’ ensuring that no nation, no individual, and no moral principle is left behind? Narendra Modi’s address at the Summit reflects a strategic vision for ‘Artificial Intelligence’ that balances innovation, governance, sustainability, and inclusivity. It encompasses ‘Multiple Imperatives and Implications’ assuring present and future benefits for global society. ‘The Best of the Few Points’ from his address, that can be quoted and unquoted, effectively portray invaluable dimensions, even more than what experts in the field of Artificial Intelligence would be able to narrate.

On ‘AI’s Dual Potential’ Modi’s statement that, ‘AI is writing the code for humanity in this century’ highlights its transformative role in shaping the future of civilisation, governance, and human progress. On ‘Bias in AI’, he said that, ‘The positive potential of AI is absolutely amazing, but there are many biases that we need to think carefully about.’ This speaks about AI’s ethical concerns, particularly bias in training data, which require global discussions on fairness, accuracy, and inclusivity in AI models.

On the ‘Need for Global AI Governance’ Modi stated that, ‘There is a need for collective global efforts to establish governance and standards that uphold our shared values, address risks, and build trust.’ This indicates ‘AI’s Rapid Advancement’ which demands international collaboration to ensure responsible and ethical development, preventing misuse while fostering innovation. Regarding ‘Sustainable Development’ he said that, ‘AI can help transform millions of lives by improving health, education, agriculture, and so much more.’

On ‘AI’s Impact on Jobs’, Modi is very clear when he said that, ‘History has shown that work does not disappear due to technology. Its nature changes, and new types of jobs are created.’ This means that AI should not be feared as job destroyer, but rather as job transformer, emphasising the need for reskilling, multiskilling, and workforce adaptation. On ‘Sustainable AI’, he said that, ‘The human brain manages to compose poetry and design space ships using less power than most lightbulbs.’

Modi further said that: ‘India has successfully built a Digital Public Infrastructure for over 1.4 billion people at a very low cost. Today, India leads in AI adoption, and techno-legal solutions on data privacy. No one holds the key to our collective future and shared destiny other than us as humans. And, as we advance our partnership to AI, it is a natural progression from sustainability to innovation to shape a smarter and responsible future.’ These quote-worthy points explain AI’s potential, risks, ethical considerations, governance, sustainability, and global collaboration.

When Modi emphasised the need for global governance highlighting simultaneously the risks of bias in AI models, which can distort outputs and affect decision-making, it implies international cooperation as he himself put it, and the implication of this is ‘Countries will need to work on policy harmonization to ensure AI remains safe, ethical, and inclusive.’

PM Modi cleverly touched the aspect of ‘AI for Economic and Social Development’ with details briefly. The implication of this is, if implemented well, AI could accelerate Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by improving healthcare diagnostics, crop yield predictions, and education accessibility.

The address acknowledges concerns about AI-driven job displacement but asserts that history has shown technology reshapes work rather than eliminating it. The implications are that countries will have to invest in AI literacy and workforce adaptation to mitigate job losses and create new employment avenues in AI-driven sectors. PM Modi links AI’s energy-intensive nature to climate concerns, meaning that, the future of AI development will have to integrate low-energy computing and sustainable AI models to align with global climate commitments.

Present and future benefits for the universe and humanity, if read in between the lines Modi’s address carefully, are numerous despite few fears. To simplify, they are: Data-driven decision-making, Digital Public Infrastructure, AI-powered governance, AI for Inclusive Growth, Global Collaboration in AI Innovation, AI as a Tool for Peace and Stability etc. In addition, Ethical AI could reduce geopolitical conflicts by preventing misinformation and enhancing transparency in global relations.

India’s AI Leadership and Global Role particularly its techno-legal solutions for data privacy was highlighted by PM Modi. He also reinforced India’s willingness to share AI expertise with the world, strengthening its position as a key AI player in the Global South. India’s Digital Public Infrastructure and AI adoption strategy can be replicated worldwide for inclusive AI growth. India-France AI collaboration could pave the way for Europe-South Asia AI partnerships, strengthening India’s diplomatic and technological influence.

French President Emmanuel Macron’s speech aligned with PM Modi’s on key themes, reflecting a shared vision for the future of Artificial Intelligence. However, Global AI Governance maybe essential as we progress or even may become an inevitability, though predicting now is too early. Following the bilateral discussions on February 12, 2025, between Narendra Modi and Emmanuel Macron in a joint statement, they launched the ‘India-France Roadmap on Artificial Intelligence’ focusing on the development of safe, open, secure, and trustworthy AI.

The world today faces a paradox. AI, with its immense potential, can either bridge divides or deepen them, democratize access, or centralize power, enhance creativity, or replace it. The answer lies not within AI itself, but within the architects of its future, that is ‘We as a Whole.’ As was emphasized in the summit, responsible AI is not just about regulation, but is about vision, trust, and inclusivity. Nations must rise above mere competition to forge partnerships that ‘Ensure AI serves Humanity rather than Enslaves it.’ The Global South, India being one of its leading proponents, must not remain a passive observer but an active participant in the AI revolution.

Technology is a powerful tide, yet wisdom must be its guide. Technology is a good servant but a bad master. Technology serves humanity with unparalleled convenience and efficiency and has become an indispensable tool. However, the very attributes that make it a great servant also bestow upon it the potential to be dangerous master. As a servant, technology elevates our lives, simplifying tasks and connecting us across vast distances. If humanity wields AI with purpose, it will not be a question of ‘To Be or Not To Be’ but, it will be the dawn of a world where intelligence, human and artificial, coalesce for the greater good.