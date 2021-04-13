Pleas questioning TRS public meeting in Sagar declined

Hyderabad : The High Court single judge bench headed by Justice Gandikota Sridevi refused to entertain the writ petitions seeking to stop the TRS party from conducting the public meeting at Anumula village in Nalgonda district to be addressed by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on April 14.

Ch Saidaiah, an independent candidate contesting the Nagarjunasagar bypoll and Dhanawath Kiran Kumar, a resident of Nalgonda district, objected to the public meeting to be conducted by the TRS on the ground of violation of Covid-19 guidelines.

Justice Sridevi, while adjudicating the petition, asked the petitioners Counsel Peri Prabhakar as to why the petitioners didn't mention the names of any political party which was violating the guidelines issued by the Election Commission of India and did not make such political parties as parties in the writ petition.

Advocate General Banda Shivananda Prasad submitted to the court that all political parties were conducting meetings throughout India, as well as in the Nagarjunasagar.

The Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress have been conducting meetings and leaders have been participating in the election campaign, the Advocate General added.

In respect of other writ petitions filed by Goli Saidi Reddy and Goli Srinivas Reddy seeking to restrain the TRS party from organising public meeting at their land admeasuring 56 guntas where the CM is going to address about 1 lakh gathering, the judge informed Tera Rajinikanth Reddy, counsel for the petitioners, that this case file was not yet received and would direct the registry to post it before the appropriate bench (before Justice K Lakshman).

Though the petitioner submitted that this case as specific and challenging the holding of TRS public meeting at petitioners' land without taking their consent, the judge didn't incline to hear the matter and directed the registry to post these writ petitions before the appropriate bench.