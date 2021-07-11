Policy on renaming of airports must

Bombay HC has given a directive to Minister of Civil Aviation to bring out a policy regarding naming of airports across the country. It is a fancy of various state govts to go for naming airpots , railway stations etc to please religious, factional and casteist organisations. Further one can see a plethora of statues , all over every place , of casteist leaders. These create a law and order problem as the pro and anti of these statues get into street fights damaging public property and enormously inconveniencing citizens. The political parties across the spectrum encourage this concept. On several occasions these statues are damaged either by accident or by design, adding fuel to fire , resulting in police protection to these statues. It is sheer insult and waste of manpower for the already overworked police personnel .

Taking a cue from the Bombay HC order, governments will have to stick together and ensure to put a full stop to this nonsense. Possibly the Supreme court could , suo moto, issue a directive in the matter and stem the rot. The state is not duty bound to offer any security to these statues. If any organisation wants to erect any statue for any of their leaders, let them do it in their own premises. Our new minister of Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia should rise to the occasion and ensure proper naming of airports, preferably the names of the city.

J Kannan, Mumbai