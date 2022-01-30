Ravi Teja as antagonist in ‘Ravanasura’?

Tollywood actor Ravi Teja is currently busy with plate full of films. His upcoming entertainer "Ravanasura" is generating immense interest among movie lovers. The film is directed by Sudheer Varma and already the film's first look and posters grabbed audience attention.

There are already rumours spreading on that role is Raviteja will be seen in a role with grey shades. The latest grapevine is that Ravi Teja will be seen in antagonist role and his role will leave all shell shocked. If this turns out to be true, then Ravi Teja will be playing a negative role for the first time after turning hero. It is known that Ravi Teja played as a villain before he turned out to be hero.

Ravi Teja is romancing Anu Emmanuel, Megha Akash, Fiara Abdullah, Daksha Nagarkar and Poojitha Ponnada while Sushant is playing an important role. Abhishek Picture and RT Team Works is bankrolling the film.