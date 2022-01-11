Reflection of failing system & worst politics

The pollical power appears to be an absolute power, without limits, perhaps worse than powers in the hands of police who wield the power of law and arms.

There was a very sad incident in the first week of New Year 2022 in Paloncha town of Bhadradri Kothagudem district of Telangana. One middle aged person has put a very violent end to all the four members of family including himself. "Naga Ramakrishna poured petrol on his wife and two daughters and set them on fire before killing himself. While Ramakrishna, his wife Srilakshmi and Sahitya died on the spot and another daughter Sahithi succumbed to injuries a day later. Based on the complaint of Ramakrishna's brother-in-law Janardhan lodged with Palwancha police, a case under Sections 302, 307, 306 of IPC was registered against Raghava," Additional Superintendent of Police Rohith said.

Ramakrishna ended life due to the financial issues and harassments from Raghava, Suryavati and Madhavi, the ASP said, adding that the accused Raghava has admitted to the crime of harassing Ramakrishna. All the evidences found were seized and the accused was produced before Kothagudem Magistrate who remanded him for 14 days.

The accused went missing on the day of suicide. Vanama Raghavendra Rao also called Raghava, son of an MLA, is said to have travelled Thorrur, Hyderabad, Chirala, Visakhapatnam and Rajahmundry from January 3 and went on changing SIM cards while moving from one place to another. He had stayed in Visakhapatnam for two days before he was caught on January 7 night by the police at Mandhalapalli of Bhadradri and West Godavari border while moving towards Hyderabad.

The ASP explained that a total of 12 cases were registered against Raghava and assured that investigation would also be carried out in the cases registered in the past. One needs to appreciate the police officers for making such a bold announcement which could be affecting the reputation of powerful politicians. Had such a crime been investigated and accused was arrested promptly perhaps this family could have been saved and several other such crimes of harassment from relatives of politicians could have been prevented.

Ramakrishna accused Raghava of abusing and torturing him by demanding him to "send his wife to him to fulfil his sexual desires." From the selfie video, the deceased can be heard saying in Telugu in the video, "Vanama Raghavender Rao told me which no husband wanted to hear. He ordered me to bring my wife to Hyderabad leaving my kids behind if I wanted to solve my problems. Till then your problem will exist and no one will help you. Whenever you bring your wife to Hyderabad then alone your problems will get solved or else you'll not get a single rupee from the assets you have."

The selfie video also reveals that the financial problems of Ramakrishna started with a property or inheritance issue with his mother and sister, who were denying his due in ancestral property. His mother is residing in the house owned by Ramakrishna, while Ramakrishna is residing in a rented house. His sister enjoys the benefits flowing from agricultural land leased to a tenant, as she enjoys tenancy. Mother and sister refused to come to terms, denied the share of Ramakrishna. He approached Vanama Raghava, the son of local MLA who is known for settling these issues, of course, not free of cost. Ramakrishna said in this video that he was ready to give financial consideration if the matter was settled and he got his due share in property, with which he could pay off debts. But Raghava demanded his wife, he says "we had a peaceful family life for the last 12 years. I made several promises during marriage to protect and secure my partner of life, how can I hand over to this person. How do I alone commit suicide and leave them on the middle of the road in this society? If I leave them, they cannot survive with these fellows. Hence, I am taking along with them. What to do with these "Durmaargulu" (= persons who are on criminal path)? Hence, I took this decision. Please do not find fault with my decision. I request elders to secure money from my mother and sister which is due to me and pay off the loans which I took. I do not want to harm those friends who helped me financially. After paying them off their dues, all that money left in my share can be given back to my mother and sister."

He further said: "I am not making allegations against Raghava just like that. Several small families were destroyed. Some came out in public and some not. How can any body prove such allegations? There cannot be any recordings for such criminal acts. There will be no photographs. I have an appeal. Please do not support such persons who use their political power and money, and take benefit out of people who are in troubles like me…Raghava looks for his benefit out of anything he does for others in financial settlements, property dispute settlements etc. Please do not allow such durmaargulu to politically flourish."

This video went viral on TV channels and social media. The allegation that Raghavendra wanted sexual favours from his wife if the matter was to be resolved has stunned the people in two Telugu states. Activists of the BJP, Congress, Left and TDP party staged protests in front of the house of MLA Vanama Venkateswara Rao, demanding his resignation and the arrest of his son. Women protested. Civil society expressed anger and demanded action. Social media questioned the administration and built up pressure till he was arrested. This brought political pressure on the government and administration was compelled to act.

BJP state chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar slammed CM KCR, saying, "KCR, a family was ruined by your party MLA's son. But why did you not take any action? Immediate action should be taken against Vanama Raghava, and he should be given public punishment."

It is also reported that TRS president and CM K Chandrashekar Rao had acted on the suggestion of MLC Palla Rajeshwar Reddy and announced the suspension after the accused was booked for abetment to commit suicide.

Punishment prevents crimes by two means: first, the accused will be imprisoned and hence cannot commit that crime against other victims; secondly, it will deter other similarly working criminals of politically powerful families. The system should ensure this.

The accused in this case, Raghava, has a long criminal history of extortion, exploitation and causing suicides by demanding the 'wife' etc. It was alleged that a police officer committed suicide as his wife was demanded by this accused. His father had no specific disreputation as MLA, but criticised for facilitating and silently supporting his son.

Settlement of disputes is old and new crime of politicians. The criminals are far superior than political lawmakers. In fact, criminals are cause and source of criminal law. The Goondas and politically powerful persons settle only after criminals commit new kinds of crimes, the government and law makers will think of defining a new crime through law. Settlements of property issues in a criminal way is the new kind of crime that is prevalent in India today. If such criminals themselves become lawmakers or if they are closely connected with lawmakers, what will happen to the society, law and its implementation?

There are several issues pertaining to three Constitutional estates. Several crimes are alleged against Raghava for around 28 years, i.e., ever since his father became the MLA in 1994. He was not convicted in any of cases and several cases are pending prosecution and investigation. System proved ineffective against political criminals. The victims like Naga Ramakrishna did not approach courts of law for settlement of his property disputes, which reflects lack of faith in judicial courts, as the delay defeats justice. They look to MLAs for solution but their sons become exploiters. Unless four people die and social media makes it viral in civil society, no action will be seriously taken. What is the solution?

(The author is Dean & Professor, School of Law, Mahindra University, Hyderabad, and former Central Information Commissioner)

