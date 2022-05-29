Revisiting the legacy of NTR on his centenary

As Congress party was playing dirty politics of changing Chief Ministers frequently in Andhra Pradesh( United), NTR was upset at the attitude of Congress party and felt the self-respect for Telugus was lost and Congress party leaders in AP were just silent and jeehuzoors to Congress high command. In a very short span he succeeded in winning the elections and became first Chief Minister with cinema background in AP.

As a President of TDP , he encouraged youth and new comers into politics and gave tickets to 20 doctors, 47 lawyers,8 engineers,28 post graduates,125 graduates and this indicates how he wanted educated people into his government. His governance as CM for seven and half years was a golden period for poor, downtrodden, Dalits, backward and all oppressed groups as he brought many welfare schemes among which two rupees kilo rice to feed all every day which became a role model rest of India and still continuing in Telugu states.

He brought many reforms in revenue services to people changing total set up of the department as well as in local bodies so that governance go to the doorsteps of people. A minister was sent home after ACB enquiry on allegations of corruption and another was questioned for purchasing colour TV and after explanation of purchasing with EMIs of bank loan he was satisfied. Just few examples of his governance and that was NTR a cinema star without any political career but his motto was people's welfare, corruption free governance, economy in spending govt funds with transparency.

Other major people friendly achievements are equal right to women in parents property, 30% reservation for women,free power to farmers with limited consumption, major reforms in education sector giving top preference to academic people than out siders etc. Most interesting part of his governance was he took one rupee salary per month as CM and stayed in his own house and his vehicle was ambassador car. Sincerity was in his genes and never tolerated leaders with indiscipline and always showed sincerity every moment. He fought relentlessly against central Congress government for keeping all powers with it troubling the states and demanded scrapping the post of governor as they behaved like agents of centre.

Thus NT Rama Rao is a legend in politics, governance with cinema background without any god father in politics but his heart and mind was for the welfare of the people of all sects for a dignified life without starvation and at the same time developing the state.

Though his last days in political career and personal life went out of his hands resulting early end to his life at the age of 72 years only,many feel that NT Rama Rao is the first and last person to be born as a legend in cinema industry as well as best people's representative with concern for all people with good governance forming the government within nine months of birth of a new regional political party which was born out of self-respect for Telugu people. Though no politician matches him in any manner, atleast the politicians of the day can learn a lot from his political life which was dominated with concern for common man, self-respect, discipline, people friendly, love for arts and Indian culture and spirituality.

Jayaprakash Reddy, Nalgonda

II

Four decades have been completed after the founding of Telugu Desam party by legendary and veteran actor par excellence NT Rama Rao. In his eight-year spanas Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh with little interruptions he excelled in introducing lot of welfare schemes especially to the poor. His centenary celebrations from May 28, his birthday, slated to be conducted throughout the year by the Telugu Desam party cadre, is a welcome gesture. He was highly honoured and deeply humiliated by his own party colleagues not because of his second marriage but only because of his lady's intolerable involvement as extraconstitutional authority. NTR's family members also could not digest the deeds of his better half. NTR's stature and his welfare schemes were praised by the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi also. NTR remains as a leader aboveboard, straightforward with scrupulousness nature in the annals of Indian political history and especially in the hearts of Telugu people and of course on the tinsel screen too.

In the ongoing Mahanadu in Ongole, TDP leaders should address on how best they render their governance if elected to power instead of scolding the opponents in the government continuously by all speakers as the meeting is solely not meant for that.

N Ramalakshmi, Secunderabad